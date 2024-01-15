Grand Theft Auto 3 PC Game Download Full Version

Grand auto theft 3 is an adventure game developed in 2001 by DMA designs. This game is the first main game in the car theft game series. The game series is based on Claud’s quest for revenge against his girlfriend who abandoned him and was betrayed for a bank robbery. This reminds me a little of the Netflix series Money Heist, doesn’t it?

The player plays the game in a third-person angle that is driven by a vehicle. The Grand Theft game was released on October 22, 2001. The game features more than three hours of entertaining music for players.

Grand Theft Auto 3 game download for PC

Name grand theft car 3 Initial release date October 22, 2001 Engine renderware Series Grand Theft Auto Awards Platforms Android, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox, iOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS Developers Rockstar Games, Rockstar North Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

About Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 is played from a third-person view and is an action-adventure game. The game offers the player to play several missions at the same time; However, for some missions players may have to wait for instructions from the game. In addition to the quests the game offers, players are free to roam, and this game provides an open space for players to do optional quests as well.

How to Play

The game has something called Liberty City which consists of three districts.

portland

Staunton Island

coastal valley

As the player progresses towards the progress line, Staunton Island and Shoreside Valley are unlocked and are available for the player to play. To navigate the world of Grand Theft Auto 3, players can jump, run, or use vehicles. The player can use the auto-aim option in this game during combat to protect him from his enemies.

The player can protect himself from bullets and explosives with the help of a bulletproof vest provided. Claude in this game comes into contact with different characters and the player can also have control over the mute option. The game offers fire fighting service, taxi service, paramedic service, etc.

The player’s successful completion of the vigilante mission allows him to bribe the police after committing a serious crime. This allows the player to escape from being caught after committing a crime.

To fight with enemies, players use the M16 rifle, MicroUzi, flamethrower, firearms, etc. Players also use melee attacks to fight their enemies. The game offers players a wide variety of options for choosing weapons. The player can purchase the weapons on the ground where local firearms dealers can be found.

Characteristics

The team that developed this game faced great challenges in adopting its features. One of the notable features of this game is the incorporation of a 3D game series with a well-developed engine for the vehicles used in Grand Theft Auto 3. Some features of this game are listed below.

Vehicle shooting is an amazing feature of this game since the origin of this particular series. This feature gives the player the ability to shoot the opponent while driving the vehicle. The player can activate this special feature through power-on mode. The game allows the player to use machine guns and shoot the opponent diagonally while driving the vehicle.

The exploding barrel is a well-known feature that is available in almost all genres when it comes to video games. This feature is very present in the first action and shooting games. This feature is yellow or red and usually explodes when the opponent is close to the player. They can also be found near enemy locations, which explode and kill enemies during the game.

The splash screen feature consists of a sequence of images that appear on the player’s screen. This consists of Rockstar’s artwork, which is a sign that the game welcomes the player to the new city district.

The head-up display feature of this game helps the player to know his life status, health and score at the top of the screen. This is a very common feature that is present in most video games. This feature can be used to convey any type of message to players.

The vehicle license plate features help to explore and discover the player’s ability in a three-dimensional environment which in turn makes the vehicle license plates visible to enemies. As the game progresses, the role of license plates plays a vital role that becomes necessary for the plot of the game.

In the year 2001, Grand Auto Theft 3 was the most preferred game in the United States of America. The game received 93 points out of 100 by Metacritic. More than two million copies and versions of this game were sold and received very positive comments from the public. This game is a must have for those who are interested in playing adventure games.

How to Download Grand Theft Auto 3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Grand Theft Auto 3 for PC

: Click on the button Download Grand Theft Auto 3 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 3 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Grand Theft Auto 3 – Minimum System Requirements

Windows 98

Pentium III 450MHz

96MB RAM

16MB RAM

500 MB of disk space

Grand Theft Auto 3: recommended system requirements

Windows Xp

Pentium III 700MHz

128MB RAM

32MB RAM

500 MB of disk space

Frequent questions

Does Grand Theft Auto 3 live up to the expectations of current-gen gamers? This game is worth playing regardless of age, except in some areas where the current generation may seem a little dated.

Is it possible to play Grand Theft Auto 3 on Android devices? Yes. Players can download the game directly to an Android device.

What is the recommended GTA for beginners to play first? Beginners can play Vice City and Sans Andreas as they are new to this game.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.