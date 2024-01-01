He filed a complaint with Europol against partners and representatives associated with Alex Saab





Carlos Lizcano, Alex Saab and Alvaro Pulido’s operators in the clap business, and representatives who traveled undercover in 2019 to defend Alex Saab’s businesses with Chavismo, have been reported to Europol, the European police office.

lapatilla.com

The representatives named in the complaint are Luis Parra, Jose Brito, Adolfo Superllano, Conrado Perez, Chaim Bucaram and Richard Arteaga. They are accused of traveling undercover for the purpose of robbing the businesses of Saab and Álvaro Pulido, especially those belonging to the Chavista regime and the local Committees of Supply and Production (Clap).

The complaint also names Carlos Rolando Lizcano Manrique, identified as Saab and Pulido’s operator in the clap business. According to the document, in 2019, those involved may have engaged the services of a law firm in Spain, for which they may not have paid the agreed fee.

The law firm, which is now censuring the representatives, says they distributed “fraudulent documents” intended to “launder capital” and “validate acts of corruption.” The complaint states that the legislators tried to launder Clap-related operations for the amount of “1.1 billion euros” and demanded the unblocking of accounts in European banks.

The companies mentioned in the complaint include Groupe Grand Limited and Mulberry Proje, both linked to Alex Saab and Alvaro Pulido’s network. Also referenced is Max Power Engineering Ltd., which is linked to Venezuelan businessmen Miguel Ángel González Biagioni and Fernando Bermúdez Ramos.

Europol authorities have launched an investigation into the case, which could have national and international ramifications.

Ettore’s Europol complaint by Laptila on Scribd