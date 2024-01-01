Bitcoin creator disappeared 13 years ago: his account recently received a transfer of one million dollars





In December 2010, Satoshi Nakamoto decided to disappear. The anonymous creator of Bitcoin ceased operating its wallet. Nothing has been heard about him since then and his pseudonym has become a kind of myth in the cryptocurrency sphere. But 2024 has started with change. After 13 years, Satoshi Nakamoto’s wallet is active again.

by Xataka

Genesis has found money again. This is the name of the first wallet created on the Bitcoin network. This account belongs to Nakamoto, whose identity remains a mystery to this day.

At 07.52 am CET on January 5, Satoshi’s account opened with a transfer of approximately 27 BTC. Specifically 26,917 BTC, which is equivalent to approximately $1.17 million. After being without operations for more than a decade, the original Bitcoin account again experienced significant activity.

Either it was Satoshi or someone wanting attention. Coinbase head Connor Grogan explained it well: “Either Satoshi woke up, bought 27 Bitcoins from Binance and deposited them in his wallet, or someone burned a million dollars.” There are a few possible explanations for this large-scale movement. Either it is Satoshi himself who wants to deposit more money into his account or it is someone who wants to attract attention and has given over a million dollars to the original creator of the cryptocurrency.

