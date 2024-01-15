How to locate a cell phone in real time through WhatsApp

More and more tricks and unknown functions of the instant messaging application WhatsApp, which is used by about two million people in the world to communicate with loved ones, are becoming known. On this occasion, a new function has become known in which the exact location of a person can be known without the user knowing.

Follow the following steps:

Initially, you have to enter WhatsApp Web and log in, then you have to let it run in the background on the computer. It’s worth noting that this trick won’t work if tried on a Windows 10 app.

To open Task Manager you have to press Ctrl + Alt + Del on the keyboard. This will not log out the session.

Next, open the Run function by pressing Win + R keys and type ‘cmd’ in the available space.

After pressing Enter, a command prompt will appear, where you have to write ‘netstat -n’ and press Enter. Afterwards, an IP address nearby the other person will appear.

Finally, enter the web portal ipaddress.com And enter the IP address that was returned by the previous process. If you follow all the steps correctly, the location near the other user will appear.

Given this situation, many netizens, forums and social networks have started mentioning the existence of an alleged ‘mode for infidels’ on WhatsApp.

What is this about?

It is important to clarify that instant messaging platforms have not designed any functions specifically to help people who find their partner cheats. Therefore, the so-called ‘cheater mode’ actually involves A method of duplicating applications on a phone and thus having parallel conversations with other people,

The trick is to register an account with a different number than the one the user usually uses and thus you will have two accounts of the same type. Application On the same phone.

Therefore, a user will be able to chat with other people from their secondary account and, if they review their main profile, no compromising evidence will be found.

How to use ‘For the Unfaithful’ mode?

It is noteworthy that to use this resource it is not necessary to download and install applications created by third parties. The pivot of the trick lies in a function that is currently present on all devices with Android 10 or later versions.

To use this method, you need to follow the following steps: