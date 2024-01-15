In this way they will now work with electric vehicles instead of horses.

Designed to preserve the historic charm and architectural beauty of the city centre, the new electric cars will provide visitors and residents with a comfortable, safe and environmentally friendly transport experience.

“The test car is similar to old cars, it also has the pre-recorded sound of horses galloping,” says Sebastián Caceres, a resident and businessman in the sector.

Currently, the modern car touring the walled city undergoes the necessary tests This sustainable and horse-friendly proposal from Cartagena has become a definite reality,

According to Cesar Fuentes, coordinator of citizen care and service at the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena, the initiative not only represents a transition toward more advanced and environmentally friendly technology, but it also symbolizes a commitment to animal welfare and the modernization of the city. Is.

About this 120 horses will benefit from this initiativeWhich would allow, after 400 years, to eliminate animal-drawn cars.

According to Juanita Sánchez, a zootechnician at the National University of Colombia, hard surfaces such as the sidewalks of the walled city cause injury to the nerves of the limbs. This causes horses to develop laminitis, which is an inflammation of the hoof plate that causes pain and affects their well-being.

moreover, The high temperatures of Cartagena and overwork can cause Dehydration affects heart and respiratory rates, and causes muscle fatigue in horses.

Cartagena Mayor Dumac Turbay said Coachman had already taken an important step by admitting that they could not continue working with animals. Besides, they will stop paying 60 thousand pesos per day, 60 thousand pesos per month for horse feed Because of the fees for new electric vehicles.

Regarding the horses, the leader of this initiative, the Colombian comedian and actor Alejandro Riaño, assured that they are going to retire with the help of the Municipal Agricultural Technical Assistance Unit – UMATA and, as he mentioned to his followers on the network , “will you do.” “They should be able to be adopted across the national territory.”

This proposal is sustainable and friendly to the horses of Cartagena. , picture: VWPics/Universal Images Group vi

residents of the area They hope that this initiative will improve the situation of animals in the center of Cartagena, “It is unfortunate to see how they use the horses from morning till evening. Sometimes you see how tiring the days are, so it is an idea that is supported,” said Cáceres, a resident of the sector.

The arrival of electric cars reflects the evolution of Cartagena towards a more sustainable and conscious future, in which care for the environment is prioritized and trying to improve the quality of life for everyone: humans and animals. Between July and October the city will complete 60 electric trains guided by the main points of interest in Cartagena,

Cartagena, more touristy

The mayor’s office of Cartagena plans to organize a show with cars so that people can see the show horses and take pictures with them. “The parade we want to do is the Day of Candles. Between 7 and 8 DecemberTurbay said.