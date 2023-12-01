iPhone 14 Pro Max price dropped at Walmart and it’s almost given away

This January 2024, the supermarket chain wal-mart Offers great offers to start the year on the best note. On this occasion the iPhone 14 Pro Max It comes at a price of only $788 dollars. it iPhone developed by Manzana This is an excellent option for all those users who cannot access the new range due to economic reasons iPhone fifteen.

However, it is important to note that this is not for promotion. iPhone 14 Pro Max It is available only in supermarket branches wal-mart In America. Furthermore, its availability iPhone This is limited and will be valid until supplies last.

He iPhone 14 Pro Max Enticing with its attractive design, it includes a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, enhanced by the Always-On feature. Apart from this, it is also known for its pill-shaped notch, which integrates perfectly with the iOS operating system and its notifications.

this device Manzana It is widely available in many countries and mobile networks, providing users from different regions the opportunity to take full advantage of its capabilities.

He iPhone 14 Pro Max It is known for its great battery life, with a robust 4,323 mAh battery and fast charging capability. Furthermore, its performance is enhanced by the powerful processor Manzana Bionic, ensuring a fluid and seamless experience.

In the field of photography it iPhone Offers a high-quality camera configuration, composed of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, guaranteeing photographic results at a high-end level.

These are its specifications iPhone 14 Pro Max

from this occasion mdtech We share with you a detailed list that delves into all the innovations and features present in iPhone 14 Pro Max,