Japanese woman who makes you lose weight with 5 minutes of exercise a day

calls him zero training method and there are millions of followers Whole world. Tomomi IshimuraPersonal trainer and yoga teacher, has combined various disciplines to create this methodology, which she teaches in her Center in New York and which is based on correct body posture to shape the shape and slim down, except for lose weight You will gain what you have left Mix all parts of your body – neck, shoulders, back, hips and legs – until you reach what she calls zero position, Tomomi’s manual for your effective practice training plan It is published in Spanish –Zero Training Method: Get a Slim Figure in Just 5 Minutes a Day (And With Little Effort)A best seller which has sold more than this till now 1 million copies in Japan– and this is the best guide to learn how to practice it, although you can also follow Classes on You Tube,

tomomi says she zero training method It is especially indicated for those who It is difficult to lose weight even after exercising and to whom feeling swollen or suffer muscle pain, As she explains herself, “With the passage of time and as a result of some bad posture habits And because of the constant pressure we subject it to, our body becomes lazy, which leads to let’s burn less fat and that we Losing weight costs more, To reverse this process we must return the body to its original form natural statePosition 0″. It improves blood circulation, strengthens stomach, Promotes weight loss, reduces inflammation, improves figure and posture, etc. Furthermore, it is also benefits for the brain: “For the mind involves returning to the void posture silent mode free of anxiety, dissatisfaction and stress, A mind that feels so light as if it has grown wings,” explains Tomomi.

To practice this you will need 1 yoga mat, 3 large towels and 5 or 6 books, The only thing you have to do is lie face up And do six simple exercises (5 stretches + 1 toning exercise). These are the keys to the Zero Training Method: