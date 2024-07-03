Katy Perry embraces her tiny baby bump in thong and corset on the red carpet

Katy Perry visits the Billboard Women in Music. Her look, which showed a small tummy, was raising questions among internet users. (Inglewood, March 6, 2024.)
The singer was at the Billboard Women in Music event held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on March 6.

Katy Perry is rarely shy when it comes to dressing. Her stage and red carpet looks regularly make headlines, from her Smurfette dress in 2011 to her hamburger outfit at the Met Gala in 2019 (her head was a toothpick). Very colorful, not discreet even for a penny, without metaphor but not without relief, the singer’s style is exactly the opposite quiet luxury Chief. On Wednesday evening, she stood out at the Billboard Women in Music.

Katy Perry wearing a red corset outfit by Ellie Misner wearing vintage 1993 Vivienne Westwood pumps. The top, like the bottom, is laced at the back. The skirt was made up of two ruffled sections, and showed off both the singer’s black thong, her butterfly tattoo, and the moon on her seat. However, this was not what attracted the eyes, rather they were directed towards her lower abdomen, as revealed by her corset.

Katy Perry wore a red corset and pumps, Vivienne Westwood’s autumn-winter 1993–1994 collection.
The singer’s slightly protruding belly surprised Internet users. “She is pregnant?” », write something under People Tabloid’s Instagram publication. “Women have a right to have organs, you know, and even a little belly,” others respond. Katy Perry has not commented on her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

