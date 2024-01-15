Saab announces investigation against journalist Orlando Avendaño for alleged hate crime (video)

Tarek William Saab made a statement to the nation this afternoon, April 1, and announced an investigation against journalist Orlando Avendaño for alleged “crimes of inciting hatred.”

lapatilla.com

Saab elaborated that Avendaño had published a message through his social networks in support of María Corina Machado on March 5, promoting “alleged implications with the crime of inciting hatred”.

“What Maria Corina is building goes beyond the electoral arena. The environment around him is rebellious. This is how it should be handled. To hold free elections there, it is not necessary to ask for them or demand them, but to impose them. For this, the organization that is appropriate from the electoral aspect,” was the message shared by the Venezuelan journalist.

On which Saab alleged that “the basis or pretext of the rebel plan is electoral. The crux of what they’re looking for is rebellion. From what we can see in the second message, he abuses and insults state officials.”

In this sense, he announced the appointment of the 19th National Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the subject (Orlando Avendaño), who is wanted for the crime of inciting hatred. “We’ve located it.”