Technology Accessories for Sale at MLC! Prices and available models

Cuba’s only telecommunications company, ETECSA, expanded its offering in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) and now you can buy technical goods in its offices, these are some of the prices and models.

According to the official website of this entity, they offer you a “wide range” of tech accessories in MLC, which includes smart watches of different brands and functionalities. These are some of the options available!

These are accessories that have been in ETECSA for months, for example, in 2023, we made a similar report, and similarly, without changing the price, the Steran BT 200 smart watch follows. Available at ETECSA for $45 (MLC), this smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS and offers you the following:

Notifications: Receive message, call and social media notifications right on your wrist. Health Monitoring: Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, calories burned, blood oxygen and more. Additional features: weather forecast, music remote control, sports mode, stopwatch, alarm and more.

According to ETECSA, the Steran BT 200 is the perfect companion for those looking for an active and connected lifestyle and of course, you can buy these accessories of different models at these prices. This brand, Styrene, is one of the best-selling items in April in the said unit.

ETECSA Accessories, Prices and Models

For example, the Steran brand offers a wide range of USB flash drives with different capacities and prices in these ETECSA offices. You can find memories from 15 MLCs, which means you can choose the one that best suits your needs. ETECSA’s prices for these souvenirs range from $15 to $31 depending on the capacity you choose, but they are still unaffordable for the wallets of many Cubans.

If you want to buy a complete keyboard, mouse and USB memory combo from the Maxell brand, you will be happy to know that you can do so at a very affordable price. The keyboard costs 30 MLC, the mouse 20 MLC, and if you decide to add USB memory of the same brand, you will only have to spend an additional 26 MLC.

All prices and models of ETECSA accessories can be found at this link. Click here.