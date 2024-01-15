Copa Libertadores match schedule

University Vs. League of Quito The armies will clash this Tuesday, April 2 and here we will tell you what time the match to be played at the Monumental will start.

Universitario will face Liga de Quito for the first date of Group D copa libertadores 2024, This exciting match will take place on Tuesday, April 2 and will be held at the Monumental Stadium. Below, we tell you the schedule so you can see the Peruvian football champion against the emperor of the Ecuadorian league and the last champion of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the year of its centenary, ‘U’ wants to play a great role in the Copa Libertadores. They have built an important team and have the support of their fans. The club reported that over 50 thousand tickets were sold and they are expecting a completely monumental crowd.

Universitario will face LDU de Quito

What time does Universitario Vs take place? League of Quito?

In this note we present the schedules in different countries so that you do not miss the start of the match University Vs. League of QuitoValid for Match Day 1 of the Group Stage copa libertadores 2024,

Country Hour peru 9:00 pm. Ecuador 9:00 pm. Colombia 9:00 pm. United States (New York, Florida and Washington) 9:00 pm. bolivia 10:00 PM. Venezuela 10:00 PM. argentina 11:00 PM. chili 11:00 PM. paraguay 11:00 PM. uruguay 11:00 PM. brazil 11:00 PM.

University Vs. Quito League: events in the United States

Washington DC (GMT-4): 10:00 PM

Chicago (GMT-5): 9:00 pm

Denver (GMT-6): 8:00 PM

Phoenix (GMT-7): 7:00 pm

Los Angeles (GMT-7): 7:00 pm

Anchorage (GMT-8): 6:00 pm

Honolulu (GMT-10): 4:00 pm

When does Universitario play vs? Quito League for Copa Libertadores?

Universitario’s match against LDU de Quito will take place on Tuesday, April 2 at the Monumental Stadium. A crowd of flags is expected. There are expectations to see Bustos’ team in the Copa Libertadores.