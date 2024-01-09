On this #9January, teachers protest in many states of the country regarding labor demands (picture)

Education professionals began protests in several states across the country this Tuesday, January 9, in their fight for work rights and labor demands.

In Mérida, Miranda, Táchira, Caracas, Monagas are some of the regions that united to demand a salary adjustment after more than 660 days without a salary increase.

carmen teresa marquezThe president of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers declared in an interview for VPI that “Education is still in emergency, teachers are still in rebellion,”

Regarding salary increases, Marquez argued that “to cover the food basket you have to have 552 dollars and the salary of a category 6 teacher is Bs 798, that is 21 dollars.”

“We hope the government will respond because if not we will continue to protest. He announced, “On January 15, Teacher’s Day, there will be a national protest.”

Similarly, he stressed that “Yes, there are school dropouts, in recent years we have seen many children on the streets, especially high school students (…) there are school dropouts and migrant teachers.”




