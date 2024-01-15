Stray PC Game Download Full Version (v1.5.368)

We may never know what the future holds. It is very difficult to predict everything, but that does not prevent us from imagining the future that awaits the entire human race.

Let us introduce you to one of the most dramatic and adventurous sci-fi games of all time: Stray PC. This is based on a charming story and a very satisfying adventure. This well-paced running game shows a strictly controlled man-made environment in some parallel universes.

Experience the terrifying side of advanced technology in Stray and find a way for the little cat to survive.

Stray game download for PC

Name Lost Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Developer Editor Annapurna interactive, iam8bit Mode Single player video game Gender Adventure game, Indie game, Puzzle game, Simulation game Category PC Games >Adventure

About Stray

Stray will take you to an unknown land full of man-made creatures. This game is like a magnet; He will keep you involved in the game because of his very touching plot. BlueTwelve Studios has developed Stray, published by Annapurna Interactive. On July 19, 2022, Stray is released and this has been the main story so far.

Stray is a finely designed game that will allow you to explore a completely different world. You will witness the survival journey of a lonely cat and how he gets home. The long-forgotten cyber city will be alive again. When you start playing, you will find something unimaginable and dramatic.

How to play “Stray”?

Stray is a science fiction based adventure game. It is an open world, so you can have the opportunity to explore it. You will be in a very dramatic and unrealistic environment. A completely different adventure is waiting for you.

Take control of the function keys and use them to navigate. Stray is played from a third-person perspective. You must guide the cat so that he can find his way back home. The cat got separated from his family and somehow came to an unimaginable and terrifying high-tech world with creatures unknown to everyone.

Stray Characteristics

Don’t you find the game very interesting? Well, of course it will be. This is the reason why Stray is so famous: players find Stray unique and entertaining. Also check out the exciting features added to the game. The characteristics of the strays are mentioned below:

Enjoy Stray’s realistic and highly defined visual effects. This game has 3D graphics which makes the entire game lively. You will feel like exploring the high-tech cyber world. Everything seems so real and exciting.

You will be the only player in this game. There’s no need to compete with others when you can enjoy all your own adventures. Play this game at your own pace and enjoy every moment in Stray.

Stray is a very compatible game. This is a very simple game. Easy to control but challenging at every step. Remember that the cat is trapped in an unknown world controlled by robots. But it is very easy to navigate and take the necessary actions. You can explore the city freely.

Consider yourself Stray’s cat. This game will make you feel like this cute little animal for a few moments. First, you must interact with Stray’s environment in a playful way. Try all the tricks a cat would do: be silly, agile, sleepy, and annoying, when necessary.

Watch out for curious droids and some deadly robots in Stray. This decaying cyber city can be a challenge for all players. You must keep an eye out for the B-12 flying drone and stay safe until the cat returns home.

Welcome to this fantastic world of Stray. Experience a different journey with this video game and the interesting functions that are added to it. Once you start playing Stray, there is no turning back. Check out what the game has in store for you. You will decide the cat’s fate and how he will return home.

How to Download Stray PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Stray PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Stray PC for free

Stray: minimum system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2GB

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Stray: recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4GB

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Frequent questions

What version of the game should I download? You need to download the latest version 12 of Stray.

Where can I download the game from? You can download Stray from the official website or Steam.

Can I get full driver support? Yes, you can get full controller support in Stray.

