unusual! They stock grain at Walmart in Hialeah

It is rare to see product hoarding in the United States, however, this incident occurred at a supermarket Hialeah,

Cereal packets were purchased on a large scale in supermarkets wal-mart In this area, which caused great surprise among the customers. Six carts were fully loaded with boxes of this product of different brands.

The video was posted on the site only in dadFlorida-based social platform with millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

The images show customers going through a supermarket checkout and say: “If you were looking for cereal at this Walmart in Hialeah and you didn’t find any, this is why…”

Customers give their opinion

Users who were at the establishment reacted to the publication by being surprised to see carts filled with grain. The messages said it was for resale through e-commerce, others said it was for acquisition for nuclear shelters.

Some said this type of purchase is common for military personnel conducting maneuvers at military bases, and others said the purchase was for MSMEs in Cuba.

These stores are very popular among Cubans living in the United States, as evidenced by the number of publications on social networks.

Walmart, one of the world’s largest retail chains, is known for its low prices and wide variety of products. It has grown rapidly since its establishment in 1962.

During fiscal year 2023, the company reported revenues of $585.2 billion.

This growth is evident in both physical and online sales. By 2024, the retail giant is expected to open new locations across the country.

The new stores will reflect the concept of the store of the future, highlighting its innovative technology with the use of artificial intelligence tools.



