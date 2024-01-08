What is rice in water with cinnamon used for and how is it prepared? Here we tell you

If these December holidays and above all, the bagel made you delicate stomachwith discomfort or something like that, you should know that there are some Recipes So that your time is less wasted, such as the one we want to share with you today, which has some medicinal properties stomach diseases,

We are talking about a sweet which, if you have it, can definitely be useful to you. upset stomachlike diarrhea, stomach irritation one of two intestinal disorders: Rice in water with cinnamon and a little orange. These three ingredients together can help us feel better.

And although it is not a well-known solution, it is still worth making it part of your repertoireEspecially because when you feel like you can’t even eat a pea because you’ve lost your appetite, cinnamon rice comes to fix things, thanks to digestive properties, In fact, it is recommended for people who suffer from nausea or heartburn.

Benefits of rice for stomach upset

He Rice is an ally of the suffering people gastritis or heartburn, Thanks to the fact that it is low in fiber, it can be beneficial for people suffering from gastrointestinal sensitivity Or digestive problems. Additionally, some studies claim that rice may have anti-inflammatory properties, which may be beneficial in reducing inflammation. gastrointestinal tract,

How is cinnamon good for the stomach?

Now that you know all about it CerealIt’s time for you to gather everything you have Material so you can start doing that sweet solution, We’re sure you’ll love it and most importantly: it will make you feel much better, as cinnamon can also help fight gas and flatulence. It reduces bloating, prevents heavy digestion and is recommended in case of nausea. For that reason, we leave you here recipe for your preparation without fear till Success,