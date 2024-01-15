A nutritionist refutes the new trend on TikTok

Eating a healthy diet is important for general health, and there has been much discussion in recent times about the existence of a diet fundamental to maintaining brain health.

TikTok has become a major trend platform superfood, This is where new trends in eating this or that are born, without worrying whether the recommendations come from experts or from people for whom a certain diet works. So much information on a specific topic drives a search on Google. For example, with new fashion green powder (“Greens Powder”) accumulating 25.8 million views. Google Trends shows that search volume for ‘greens powder’ has increased by 426% in the first week of February 2024 alone.

With this in mind, the neuro experts at Brainworks Neurotherapy have tried to debunk the “brain foods” trending on TikTok, and offer their recommendations on the foods we really need to include in our diet to get the brain benefits. should be included.

green powder

green powder They are dietary supplements that contain vegetables, fruits, and other powdered nutrients, and whose brands claim to provide a modern and convenient option for increasing nutrient intake.

Although not all brands make unrealistic claims about the supposed benefits of green powder, some users promote the supplement as a remedy against inflammation, as a substitute for eating various fruits and vegetables, and even as a that claim they can help brain health,

Mental health expert James Roy of BrainWorks Neurotherapy has some comments about the purported benefits of green powder: “Green powder can be a practical way to supplement your diet with a variety of nutrients. “These nutrients contribute to overall well-being and can help fill gaps in the diet, especially for people who do not regularly consume enough fruits and vegetables.”

Experts comment that powdered vegetables can increase energy levels due to their high content Vitamin B, responsible for the production of energy in the body and stimulation of the brain. Although green powders can be a practical way to increase nutrient intake, they should not be considered a substitute for whole fruits and vegetables in the diet.

“Although the beta-carotene, folate, lutein, vitamin K and other nutrients in green vegetables have brain benefits, such as helping you keep focused for longer periods of time, there isn’t enough research to say for sure. What hasn’t happened is that these benefits apply to powdered vegetables. “Processing and storing powdered vegetables can impact the bioavailability and effectiveness of these nutrients compared to whole foods,” explains James Roy.

Matcha

Matcha, a type of finely ground green tea, has become very popular on TikTok (6.4 billion views), where users often share videos of iced or hot matcha latte recipes.

Some users claim that, because Matcha Containing L-theanine – an amino acid that relieves stress, improves mood and helps regulate sleeping habits – matcha may have more benefits for the brain than drinking green tea. .

James Roy, BrainWorks Neurotherapy brain health expert, comments on the purported “brain benefits” of drinking matcha:

He says, “Although both matcha and regular green tea offer health benefits, matcha may have a slight advantage due to the higher concentration of certain compounds and the fact that the tea leaf is eaten whole.”

The combination of L-theanine and caffeine in matcha has been shown to have positive effects on brain function. However, differences between Matcha and Green Tea They are not dramatic.

Regular green tea provides similar cognitive benefits, without the additional cost and preparation complications associated with matcha, due to its rich antioxidant content, L-theanine, and caffeine.

Avocado

Avocado is full of many benefits.



freepik



Avocado has become very popular among Generation Z and is now often included in breakfast menus. This “superfood” has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok (9.2 billion views), where some users claim that eating avocado can help brain healthThanks to the significant vitamin E content of this fruit.

When asked if we should believe these claims, Nutrable Registered Nutritional Therapist Caroline Hind agreed that eating avocados has health benefits, but there are other everyday foods you can add to your diet Which will have similar benefits. Same result.

It’s true, but avocado is not essential for brain health. “Eating a variety of nuts, seeds and green vegetables helps meet the body’s vitamin E needs and also provides the brain-boosting B vitamins found in avocados,” explains James Roy.

Acai

Believed to be rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, the acai berry has become increasingly popular, with many users sharing their ‘acai bowls’ on TikTok, a mixture of the fruit, often with nut butters, other fruits and granola. With 2.2 billion views on the platform, some users claim that acai berry can protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases and help improve memory.

James Roy has commented on the benefits of berries on the brain: “The pigments (flavonoids) in berries, which give them bright color, help improve memory and prevent its decline by two to three years. “Two servings of blueberries a week will keep your flavonoid levels high,” he says.

The specific “brain benefits” of acai berries are the subject of research, and claims about their cognitive effects should be taken with a grain of salt. Although açaí berries are rich in antioxidants, which are known to have neuroprotective properties, experts point out that “there is little direct evidence to conclusively support the claim that specific consumption of açaí berries provides significant cognitive benefits Is.”

Caroline Hinds agrees that the exotic berry is beneficial to our health, but points out that the same benefits can be found in alternative, cheaper and more accessible fruits: «In addition to açaí, other dark berries provide similar benefits for the brain. can do. If these more exotic berries are not available then eating blueberries, blackberries, currants and raspberries daily is a good strategy.

Best foods for brain health

When it comes to what foods we should actually be including in our diets to benefit our brain, TikTok’s “trendy” superfoods aren’t the best way to get the vitamins and nutrients we need for brain development. Can happen.

Brain health expert James Roy of Brainworks Neurotherapy provides a list of foods he would recommend for optimal brain health and why:

green leafy vegetables. Leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, collards and broccoli are rich in brain-healthy nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folate and beta-carotene, which help maintain focus and slow decline. cognitive.

Fatty fish. Oily fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep Alzheimer’s disease at bay. Aim to eat canned salmon, cod or light tuna at least twice a week. If you don’t like fish, omega-3 supplements are a good alternative,” says James Roy.

Jamun. The pigments (flavonoids) present in berries that give them their bright color help improve memory and prevent its decline by two to three years. Two servings of blueberries a week will keep your flavonoid levels high.

tea and coffee. Caffeine not only increases short-term concentration, but also helps maintain long-term alertness and consolidate new memories. Like most things, too much can be harmful, but drinking a cup or two in the morning can go a long way.

Walnut Nuts are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats, and one type of nut in particular may even improve memory. “Walnuts have a high content of a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is good for both the heart and the brain,” the expert concluded.

It’s best to ask a nutrition professional before starting a diet. Social networks are very important but you should not believe everything you see on them.