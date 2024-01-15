Assassin’s Creed III Download Full Version For Free

Assassin’s Creed III Download is a popular action-adventure game that has been developed and published under the name of Ubisoft Entertainment. The game is a part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and was first released on March 29, 2019. The game is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. The game is now available to play in single-player mode on the Steam platform.

Assassin’s Creed 3 Download Game for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed 3 Initial release date October 30, 2012 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Wii U Developer Editor Ubisoft Genders Action-adventure, Stealth Mode Singleplayer, Multiplayer Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

What is the game about?

The game Assassins Creed 3 is basically about the American Revolution. Players will experience the revolution for the first time in Assassins Creed 3 with improved graphics and improved gameplay mechanics. The game offers multiple DLC content for players, making it quite a popular and fun game to experience. Since the game’s release in 2019, it has received a lot of mixed content around the world. In the game, the American colonies are about to rebel as Connor, a Native American assassin, secures the freedom of the nation’s people. Players will navigate the bustling city streets to the chaotic battlefields and assassinate all enemies along the way with a wide range of weapons.

How to play

The gameplay of Assassin’s Creed 3 is one of the most talked about aspects of the game. The gameplay of Assassin’s Creed 3 is quite modern and is made with all the most popular programming languages. The game is created with the latest technology and integrates perfectly. All the game controls are also mapped with separate buttons so that players can play and learn the game controls faster. Playing Assassin’s Creed 3 is one of the best experiences for gamers around the world.

Features of the games.

The Assassins Creed 3 game has become quite popular since its release in 2019. The main reason why the game has been so popular in recent years is because of the great features it offers. Here we list some of the best features of the game that make it a must-play game for everyone.



Large inventory of weapons

The game consists of many weapons that players will be able to choose from when playing Assassins Creed 3. Each weapon has its advantages and disadvantages.

strong plot

The solid plot helps hold the game together. The game is set around the American Revolution and players will need to understand the history in order to enjoy the game.

Multiple DLC available

If you like to take games to the next level, then you know that DLC is a very important part. The Assassins Creed 3 game comes with multiple DLC options that players can install to make the game much more fun. All DLC available in the game can be safely installed.

Low system graphics.

The graphics of the Assassins Creed 3 game have been drastically improved over all previous generation games. The developers have made sure to keep the system requirements as low as possible so that the game can run on most PCs. The game needs an i5 processor to run smoothly.

Assassins Creed 3 has been a pretty popular game recently due to all the improved graphics and 4K resolution. Players should try to play on a large screen for the best graphical result. Assassin’s Creed 3 is the most popular game to date in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin’s Creed 3 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 2.66 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (GeForce 8800 GT or Radeon HD 4850)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Assassin’s Creed 3: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 940 3.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8

VIDEO CARD: 1024 MB DirectX 10 compatible with Shader Model 5.0 or higher (GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 6850)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

What year was the game Assassin’s Creed 3 released? The Assassin’s Creed 3 game was released in 2019.

Will Assassins Creed 3 game run on Windows 7 operating system? Yes, Assassins Creed 3 game will run on any operating system higher than Windows XP.

Is Assassins Creed 3 game available to play on Steam platform? Yes, Assassins Creed 3 game is available to play on the Steam platform.

