Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.48.2.0s & ALL DLC)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is an amazing game developed by SCS Software and released for Linux, Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. The game was released in the year 2012. Interestingly, the game had a direct sequel to the Euro Truck Simulator that was released in 2008 in the Truck Simulator series.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Game Download for PC

Name Euro truck simulator 2 Initial release date October 19, 2012 Mode Single player video game Developer Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Classic Mac OS, Linux Series truck simulator Designer SCS Software Category PC Games >Simulator

Euro Truck Simulator 2 belongs to the vehicle simulation genre. Players can play this game in single player mode only. Let’s quickly dive into the topic to know more about the gameplay and features of Truck Simulator 2.

About Euro Truck Simulator 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2 allows the player to travel around Europe like a king. Players will be considered the king of the road as they will drive a truck that delivers the most important cargoes over distances. The main role of the players is to drive a truck that has an important cargo.

The player will also have the opportunity to travel to different cities and explore skills, speed and stamina that will help make the game more interesting. The game is about the player testing, according to his choice, the trucks that are articulated on all the continents of Europe. The game is very popular and has sold more than 10 million units as of April 2021, according to the Renault Trucks press release.

How to play

The gameplay of Euro Truck Simulator 2 follows an open environment style in which players can travel in their trucks anywhere, as long as they have to make sure to control toll charges, fuel and maintenance costs while transporting the cargo. The player can also enjoy different locations that are visually appealing when traveling through Europe.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 offers players the freedom to choose their location on the game map. Players can only take control of jobs that involve delivering goods including ferry crossings, fuel, and tolls.

The money the player earns by progressing through the levels can be spent on hiring new drivers or upgrading new trucks. Players’ skills grow with experience and players can have a large fleet of drivers and trucks expanding the business throughout Europe.

Features of Euro Truck Simulator 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is an interesting game in which players can explore all of Europe. The game has amazing features and some of the notable features are mentioned below:

Paint jobs are considered one of the amazing features of Euro Truck Simulator 2. The game is set in the Halloween team, which was exclusively released in the year 2013 on Valve streaming. The various themes that are available in Euro Truck Simulator 2 will keep the player interested throughout the game. There are a variety of themes whose most interesting theme under painting works is called the force of nature.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 provides the player with a high-powered loadout that can be expanded by adding various customs. The new loads are usually very heavy, large and long, and often include tractors, helicopters, drills, yachts and air conditioners. Players, with the help of a custom upload feature, can get a bonus along with the DLC pack, which is a customizable paint job.

Cab accessories are considered one of the interesting features as they helped the player choose accessories for the trucks such as dolls, banners, pennants, fuzzy dice, and a portable navigator. This particular feature was released in the year 2015 and is one of the most popular features of Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Workshop integration is a unique feature of Euro Truck Simulator 2 that allows players to upload their creations to the Steam workshop page. This allows players to subscribe to Steam or a mod that they can install and download to their desktop. It also allows subscribers to select modifications ranging from companies and advancements to the desired sound system. Please note that the page jobs do not have map modifications because the file size is large.

In a nutshell, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is an amazing game that allows the player to transport heavy cargo from one location to another across Europe, including special and heavy cargo packages. The match was well received by the players. According to Metacritic, the game scored 79 points out of a hundred and earned favorable reviews from game critics. This is a must try game and has an easy to use interface that allows the player to use map and GPS features along with internet radio.

How to Download Euro Truck Simulator 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Euro Truck Simulator 2 for PC

: Click on the button Download Euro Truck Simulator 2 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Euro Truck Simulator 2 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Euro Truck Simulator 2: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2.4GHz Dual Core CPU

RAM: 4GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTS class 450 (Intel HD 4000)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Euro Truck Simulator 2: recommended system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 3.0 GHz Quad-Core CPU

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX class 760 (2 GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

What are the platforms on which players can access Euro Truck Simulator 2? Players can access Euro Truck Simulator 2 on various platforms such as Linux Mac OS and Microsoft Windows.

Is it possible to play Euro Truck Simulator 2 in multiplayer mode? Euro Truck Simulator 2 can only be played in single player mode.

What type of genre does Euro Truck Simulator 2 belong to? Euro Truck Simulator 2 belongs to the vehicle simulation genre.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.