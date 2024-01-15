Chicken Invaders 5 PC Version Free Download (v5.05)

You’ve seen chickens on farms and definitely on your plate. But have you ever seen chickens in space? What a fun question, right? One fact is that anything is possible in the world of games and that’s what Chicken Invaders 5 is all about. It immerses players in an intergalactic battle. It is a contrasting scenario, where some Chicken Invaders try to attack the earth and rule our planet. Will you let this happen? Will you let the silly chicken boss take care of your kind? If not, then let’s not waste time and get ready for an adventure trip to space and send everyone back to their coops.

Chicken Invaders 5 Game Download for PC

Name Chicken Invaders 5 Initial release date November 22, 2014 Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS Developer Interaction studies Editor InterAction Studios, Betacom (UK) SA Gender Action game, Casual game, Indie game Series chicken invaders Category PC Games >Action, Casual

About Chicken Invaders 5

Get ready for an incredible journey into space. There’s no time to think, buckle up and get on your spaceship because the battle is about to begin. The evil chickens have hatched a disastrous plan against our humanity. They are about to block the sunlight and freeze the earth. Only you can save yourself from this destruction. Aren’t you excited about this total action? So all Chicken Invaders fans are at the forefront and participate in this intergalactic war. But before that, don’t forget to thank InterAction Studios, for developing and publishing such amazing gameplay.

How to play Chicken Invaders 5?

Players have to invade the intergalactic chickens, who want revenge on the earth by freezing everything. Chicken Invaders 5 is a fantastic shooting game, where players have to shoot down bird-like aliens. On the screen you can find hundreds of chickens on your way, all you have to do is aim the gun and shoot at the right time. The main objective is to eliminate the wave of feathered invaders. Enlist the help of your teammates and the most up-to-date weapons to hit the chickens. The screen also shows your score, power, and the number of enemies you have killed in each fight. Show your skills and continue in Chicken Invaders 5 to discover hidden treasures.

Features of Chicken Invaders 5

When we talk about the wonder of a game, the only thing that comes to mind is its unique features. Chicken Invaders 5 is a top-notch shooter that is fun and challenging at the same time. The features of this game make it more special, let’s see them.

awesome graphics

3D visual effects can be distracting. The scene from Chicken Invaders 5 looks fantastic with the bright colors and flashing lights. Get the galaxy vibes and keep shooting the chickens. The well-crafted graphics will give you a lively experience.

Total action

Chicken Invaders 5 presents multiple obstacles for players. You have to deal with more than 200 chickens at once: the waves are endless. The enemies are outnumbered and the powerful boss can ruin you.

Explore

This game takes you to an original virtual world. Enjoy the beautiful landscapes and tranquility of the galaxy. There is a lot to explore, with each increasing level you will be able to participate in the different galactic scenarios.

Cooperative mode

The battle is not yours, play with your friends and face the feathered enemies. You can add 3 more payers to the troop and start your journey. With unity, obstacles can be easier to overcome and victory is easily attainable.

Shoot like never before; The action is not going to stop. Chicken Invaders 5 is an amazing platform for players to spend some quality time with their friends and get entertained. With a unique plot and impressive features, Chicken Invaders has marketed its legacy all over the world. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and download the shooting game.

How to Download Chicken Invaders 5 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Chicken Invaders 5 for PC button

: Click on the Download Chicken Invaders 5 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Chicken Invaders 5 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Chicken Invaders 5 – Minimum System Requirements

Memory: 1GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 510

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File size: 220 MB

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10

Frequent questions

What is the game mode? Chicken Invaders 5 is a single player game.

Is full controller support available? Yes, Chicken Invaders 5 supports a full controller.

How much space is required to download this game? Chicken Invaders 5 requires 220 MB of available space.

