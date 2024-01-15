Dragon Ball z Xenoverse 2 Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.20.01 & ALL DLC)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a role-playing video game created by Dimps and the publisher is Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is derived from the Dragon Ball franchise and is a follow-up version of the game that was released in 2015. It was released on October 25, 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on October 27 for Microsoft Windows. In the country of Japan, Dragon Ball The game was released for Stadia on December 17, 2017. Following Bandai Namco, the game has sold over 7 million copies worldwide as of December 2020.

Name Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 Initial release date October 25, 2016 Modifications Single player, multiplayer Developer Dimps, QLOC Composer Steve Aoki Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows Director(s) Yuka Kobayashi Takeshi Sakamoto Category PC Games >Role-Playing Games

What is the game about?

Players can now train with different guides in the academy. Additionally, the training system has been greatly improved since Xenoverse, as instructors have been appearing at particular locations that can be marked on each map. Players can also guide Instructors differently than the currently chosen one, allowing them to guide without making any changes to the Instructors. However, some masteries can only be taken advantage of once they have reached a specific point in life or advance to a larger class by passing an advancement test. Some lessons also require the player to assign a particular level. You can talk to Elder Kai to complete challenging missions that serve as tutorials for different combat mechanics.

How to Play

The game is the same as its predecessor when it comes to gameplay. It is displayed in 3D battle areas that can be displayed as important locations in the Dragon Ball universe. This game is the fourth edition of the entire game series. It offers so many features like character customization and much more. You can play this game in both single player and multiplayer mode. Playing can be equally fun in both modes. It’s a great game if you’re a fan of RPGs.

It is an excellent game that has a lot to offer. You can take advantage of the features of this game on any device you play it on. You can play it for free on any platform you want. To know more about this game, you can continue reading to know more.

Main features of the game.

Since this game is very popular, many players around the world have been playing different editions of this game series. Still, for those who don’t know the features of this game, let’s take a look at the important features of this game:

The main center of the game, which is Canton City, is almost 7 times larger than the city of Toki Toki, which appeared in the previous edition of the game. Almost 300 or even more players can play this game at a time from a single server and all players can take control of different shops, missions, fights and much more throughout the city.

Unlike the previous game, players can now fly in some specific parts of the world. This potential, although it cannot be taken advantage of from the beginning of the game, can be obtained later.

Different types of vehicles can be purchased in-game to travel around Canton City. These vehicles are small and different from all previous versions of the game.

The new characters, as well as the boss fights, include the different characters from the Dragon Ball Super and DBZ movies. Each race played will offer different rewards to players after completing each mission.

The game offers unique visuals that can bring to life a true anime-like experience. The visuals are so outstanding that once you start playing you won’t feel like giving up.

Therefore, the game that has been talked about here i.e. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is exceptional. It deserves a chance if you haven’t played it yet. It is an easy to play game that can be downloaded and installed on your device very easily. All you need to do is download the game file from a trusted source so that there are no duplicates in the game file.

How to Download Dragon Ball z Xenoverse 2 PC Instructions

Dragon Ball z Xenoverse 2 – Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 945, 3.0 GHz | Intel Core2 Quad Q6600, 2.4 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Graphics card: GeForce GT 650 | Radeon HD 6570

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: 11

Dragon Ball z Xenoverse 2 – Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz | AMD FX-6300, 3.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Graphics card: GeForce GT 660 | Radeon HD 7770

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: 11

Frequent questions

What is the game about? This game is an action role-playing game. It is a video game that can be played on any device.

Is it available on Amazon? Yes, you can avail this game on Amazon or any other reputed online shopping site.

Can you play it in multiplayer? Yes, this game can be played in both single player and multiplayer mode.

