Prince Of Persia 4: The Sands of Time Download Full Game PC For Free

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a very popular video game in the action-adventure genre. The developer and publisher of this game is Ubisoft. It was released in March 2003 for platforms like Game Boy Advance, PS2, Xbox, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox in the month of November 2003. This game is just a rebooted version of the Prince of Persia series, which was developed by Jordan Mechner. Jordan was a creative consultant, screenwriter and designer for The Sands of Time.

Name Prince Of Persia 4: The Sands Of Time Initial release date October 28, 2003 Engine Jade Developer Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Gameloft, Kudosoft Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, Xbox, Java Editors Ubisoft, Gameloft, Sony Interactive Entertainment Series Prince of Persia Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

The game follows an unnamed prince whose father leaves an ancient city to investigate a traitorous vizier. In the attack, the prize receives an artifact known as the Time Dagger, and his father’s army has captured an hourglass containing the Sands of Time that holds much mystery. When he visits the palace of the Sultan of Azad to present him with the Sands as a gift, the Vizier begins to trick the prince and asks him to release the sands, transforming the people of Azad into different wild monsters under his control.

What is the game about?

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is an action-adventure-based puzzle-platformer game. The main protagonist is controlled by an unnamed player from a Persian kingdom. The environment can be viewed from a third person’s perspective. The camera view can be changed to various positions that can be activated when entering some areas and performing different activities.

The prince’s movement can be changed in all directions and can manipulate all large objects, such as levers and books, attached with a different mechanism. Your power and health meter can be represented in the upper left corner of the screen. The prince can restore his health by drinking water collected from fountains and ponds.

Accumulating sand can increase the prince’s power and ingesting water from undisclosed magical sources can increase the prince’s maximum health. At many points in the game, the prince is aided by his friend Farah, who can shoot a bow at her enemies, although all arrows can hit the prince if he is willing to deviate into the fireplace. Monsters can attack her and the game will end once she is killed.

How to Play

The sands and the prince can collect from their rivals and the environment, who are bound to all their magical potentials and themselves carry a dagger. The main power is the rewind option, the ability for the prince to rewind time by almost ten seconds if he can make a mistake while he is playing the platform and dies in the process. During battle, the prince can also slow down time instantly, freezing time for any enemy, and freeze time completely so that the prince can also attack his rivals at high speed when they are unable to move. Using power-ups can help players progress through the game smoothly. There are different power-up options that you can use throughout the game.

Together with Farah, a young woman aware of the potential of the sands, the Prince strives to correct all his mistakes and thwart the Vizier’s evil plans. The gameplay focuses on the prince’s platforming capabilities, broken up by fights with different creatures developed by the arenas. An important mechanic can be found in the game to use the Dagger to rewind time whenever the prince makes mistakes while playing platformers. The Dagger can be used to freeze and kill enemies.

Main features of the game.

Prince of Persia is a very popular game series that is played by many people around the world. Thus, the common characteristics of these games are almost known to everyone. So, let us know some specific features of this game:

The Prince of Persia has returned from the Island of Time where he stopped the development of the Sands of Time and also rescues Kaileena, who is the Empress of Time. He little by little transformed his destiny and managed to escape death. He now sails to Babylon, his homeland only to discover it, which is now filled with the ravages of time and war and has been invaded by powerful rivals.

In The Sands of Time, the Prince is referred to as an agile and athletic trickster. The prince in this game looks very muscular and is similar to a brooding character, relying more on swordsmanship and physical power in combat, although he maintains his athleticism.

From the beginning of his journey as a self-sufficient, but tough young man. Eager to please his father in the heat of combat, the prince is able to steal the dagger of time from the maharaja’s treasury without even thinking of a reason to be there.

Equipment, skills and equipment

Guided by the old man, the prince little by little acquired a gift as an athlete and swordsman. Throughout the entire journey, his experience allowed him to be a highly skilled warrior. After spending seven years of practice fighting intermittently against similarly supernatural and mortal beings, his skills reached a level of excellence that made him a master warrior.

There are many popular games in the Prince of Persia series and this is the fourth title in this series. You must play this game even if you haven’t played any game in this series before. These games can be played on all platforms for free. You just need to download the game and install it on your device before you start playing it.

Prince Of Persia 4: The Sands of Time – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Core i5-4670 or Ryzen 3 1200 or better

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Prince Of Persia 4: The Sands of Time – Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Core i7-6700K or Ryzen 7 1700X or better

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 470 / GeForce GTX 1060

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

