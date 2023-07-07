Only Up PC Free Game Download Full Version (v2023.07.07)

Get ready to go beyond the skies and explore a fantastic world full of excitement and wonder. Just above! is a fascinating video game inspired by the classic story of Jack and the Beanstalk. Jump higher for an endless mission above the clouds and witness a challenging world completely different from the real one.

Only Up PC Game Download

Name Just above Initial release date Platforms Developer Editor Mode Single player video game Gender Independent game, Casual game, Simulation game, Adventure

Climb higher and higher through the various realms of heaven to explore this mystical world and also discover the opportunities hidden in each stage. This video game is a virtual platform for players who demand an endless journey; As you know, heaven has no end.

About the game

Just above! was released on May 23, 2023. SCKR Games has developed and published the game for the entertainment of players around the world. The game starts on the ground and takes you higher, above the sky. You have to handle the situation above the clouds, which is very different from the real one. This game is a suitable platform for both professionals and new players. You can play this video game on your PC. By jumping you can visit the world hidden behind the clouds and high above the sky.

How do I play Only Up!?

Just above! It is a video game suitable for players who are about to learn about real action. This video game starts from the ground, where the player must kick and take a tour through the sky. The entire trip in Only Up! It is divided into several levels, which you must pass.

Perform well in each round to accumulate more points and you can advance. The world above is quite confusing and you must solve the puzzles. You can collect the Easter eggs to continue the game and earn points on this mysterious path.

Game features

Just above! It is an interesting game because it follows the plot of an ancient fairy tale. The jackpot will excite you, but the game features are more exciting. You can learn about these features from the tips mentioned below:

You can control the time in this game with the help of the functional keys, and not only that, but you will also be able to control the speed of the character. These two skills can help you jump at the right time and perform well in the video game.

In Only Up!, you won’t get any kind of save point. Be very careful and attentive while playing the video game so that your character does not face any emergency while he jumps. The higher you rise above the sky, the more praise you will receive.

This video game will not take up much time from your busy schedule. You must spend between 20 and 24 minutes to complete the game. This short period of play will provide you with comfort, although you can have the freedom to play by controlling the time.

You will not have any company, nor will you have any type of companion to accompany you in this game. You can continue with a mission as a single player and focus on the game.

Get the chance to become a samurai for a moment and explore this virtual world. You can get all the samurai powers and jump. Take your chance and become the samurai who has reached the top.

Just above! It is an enigma world created for players and their entertainment. The road is not easy and is full of challenges. You must face them and overcome all the challenges to win this game. This video game is a complete package as you can find many features and many playing styles to entertain you.

Above only: minimum system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 8/10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD R5 1600X @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or equivalent

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 6 GB available space

Only above: recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 8/10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10400 3.1 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x 3.1 GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or equivalent

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 6 GB available space

Frequent questions

Can I play this game on my Android? No, just upstairs! It is developed only for PC.

Is there a sequel available for Only Up!? No sequel to this video game was released.

What version of the game should I download? You need to download version 12 of Only Up!

How much space is needed to download Only Up!? To download this game, you need 6 GB of available space.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.