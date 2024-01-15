EA Cricket 2020 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

Among the top-rated international games of 2020, EA Cricket 2020 is one of them. Players have been eagerly awaiting its release.

EA Cricket 2020 Game Download for PC

Name EA Cricket 2020 Initial release date October 22, 2019 Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Category PC Games > Sports

Developed from the ground up, designed to run on multiple platforms, the game has garnered countless positive reviews and impressions from people. Presented as an easy to play, realistic and interesting video game, EA cricket 2020 is a game that can be enjoyed at any time. It is the best game to enjoy if you are sitting around doing nothing.

However, the game is not an official cricket game from EA Sports or BCCI. It is a modified version game, where the developers have added new features to make it interesting and attractive. Read below to know more about this game in detail.

What is EA Cricket 2020 about?

Millennials tend to enjoy playing football, tennis or basketball more than cricket. However, the developers of the EA cricket 2020 game have captured the beauty and essence of cricket, giving players the intense feel and atmosphere of a tournament. They have really captured the atmosphere and feel of cricket tournaments, giving players a set of rules to follow.

The game is packed with content. The developers have incorporated tournaments, licensed leagues, various game modes like knockout cup, championships, world series, test matches, national tours, etc. International locations such as stadiums can also be chosen. All are available in high definition, with customizable weather conditions.

In EA cricket 2020 game, players can get 22 bilateral series including future series in EA sports cricket 07. Players can get their hands on national and international teams along with logos, HD kits, stumps and fields. The game also features streaming overlays.

How to Play

With the launch of EA Cricket 2020, players can now experience the complete freedom of managing shots, foot alternative, power over timing and direction, through digital keyboard control. A front or back foot strike can be chosen by pressing the up or down arrow keys on the keyboard. The timing of the shot would be judged accordingly.

Cricket has never been so easily available. New and better camera angles offer a wider view to players, engaging them better in this game. In addition to offering embellished gameplay and various tournaments to enjoy, the developers also incorporated interactive feedback and audience applause.

The developers have also included new gameplay methods and techniques compared to the previous series released. This game has made playing cricket in video games extremely easy but interesting at the same time. What players enjoy most about the game is how they can completely monitor and control the tournaments. On the field, it becomes difficult to hit the ball to make a perfect shot. But here you will have to press some keys on the keyboard to hit the ball at the right time.

EA Cricket 2020 Features

The game has gained popularity among video players due to the amazing features it offers. No matter how many times you play this game, you will never get bored. With various tournaments, players, modes, intense graphics and audio effects, EA cricket 2020 is one of the best single player cricket games. Below we list the elements that give an authentic feel to the players. Let’s take a look.

Multiple tournaments available

The game offers around 20 varieties of tournaments to play, each with different backgrounds, sound effects, graphics and whatnot. The different tournaments that can be played are:

THE ASHES

ASIAN CUP 2019-2020

ICC WORLD T20 2020

Bilateral series: Ind vs Aus, Ind vs NZ, Ind vs Pak, Aus vs Pak,

Eng vs NZ and NZ vs. WI and 16 more

Players can select different zones such as wet zones, hard zones, green zones, etc. according to their choice. They can select different locations, which offer different climates. The game also offers many international stadiums for players like Eden Garden, Lord’s, etc. You can choose to play tournaments in any of them. With the setup, you will get an amazing audience, with lots of support and amazing audio effects. You can create teams, kits, add players, referees and all that.

The game was recently released in 2020. In a short time, it managed to attract the interest of millennials with its pleasing visuals. Considering the previous series of cricket games released by EA, this game features excellent graphics, giving it a realistic look. You can also notice the use of realistic camera angles. Therefore, this game seems 10 times more attractive to players.

Improved player management

The developers have focused more on the performance and quality of each player on the field. They have a realistic and detailed appearance. The animated figures look very similar to real-life people, giving you the feeling of playing a real-life game. The entire tournament has been run in a way that appears to offer a session of real-life television coverage, including professional commentary and various other aspects of the game.

Another great feature that the developers have incorporated is its compatibility with multiple platforms. Players can install and enjoy this game on various versions of Windows. Additionally, the game is compatible with other consoles such as Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation.

As you can see, EA cricket 2020 features a wide variety of online and offline game modes, offers a fully customizable gaming experience that supports high graphics resolutions, making the game realistic. It also incorporates a broad gameplay formula. If you are a cricket lover, you would love to enjoy this game the way the developers have made it. The game can be downloaded or purchased in the store. However, it is not available for free. The PC version of EA cricket 2020 is compatible with multiple consoles and hence can be played on any platform that has at least 768 pixels support. This will give an HD look to this game.

How to Download EA Cricket 2020 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download EA Cricket 2020 for PC button

: Your download will start.

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy EA Cricket 2020 PC

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

EA Cricket 2020: Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows 10 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

What are the different tournaments included in EA Cricket 2020? In this video game you can play about 16 bilateral series. Apart from that, one can enjoy ICC world T20 2020, Asia Cup 2019-2020, ICC ODI Championship, ICC Test Championship 2021 to name a few.

What platforms can you play EA cricket 2020 on? EA sports cricket 2020 can be played on multiple platforms. You can install the PC version of this video game and play it on Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10. You can even play it on Microsoft Xbox One and Sony Playstation.

Is the game available for free? No, the game is not available for free on any website. It is a paid video game for PC developed by HD Studioz modders.

