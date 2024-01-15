Farmer Simulator 17 PC Free Download Full Version (v1.5.3.1 & ALL DLC’s)

Several video games are released every year, but Farmer Simulator 17 is one of those game series that will never disappoint you. This is the best farming simulation ever. This is the best game to spend your valuable time. It will give the player a complete farming experience without having to farm on real land. This game has several modifications with options to grow a varied variety of crops, options to buy machinery of any real brand.

This game also helps us understand all the problems that the farmer goes through during and after cultivation. The best part is that this game can be played with friends and family as it has features like multiplayer. If one has never played any farming game and thinks that he will not be able to play it, don’t worry, this game has all your solutions with different categories to choose from: beginner, normal and expert from the beginning. the game.

Farmer Simulator17 Game Download for PC

About the game

Farming Simulator 17 is an advanced simulation game series by Giant Software. It is the eighth premium edition of the Farmer Simulator series and has similar gameplay to its predecessors. Farmer Simulator 17 is highly compatible with Play Station 4, Mac OS, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms. Players will farm, operate machinery, raise animals, and manage the economy. It’s very fun to play.

Players will not be disappointed with the game as it has many new features that will increase the player’s attention. This game is one of those games that not only players who play regularly will enjoy, but even beginners who have never played any game will enjoy playing this game. Below are some details about the game and also why one should play it.

How to Play

The game begins by completing a single job for every 19 farmers who own a field in the game. Once this is done, the player can spend time gathering resources to feed the animals and achieve three breeding achievements.

The player can earn more and more money by growing crops that produce a small harvest but are valuable. So transportation is not a problem and price fluctuation is also much less.

It is recommended that the player initially sell everything they harvest, unless the price in the store is very low. When the player sells a large quantity at a time in the store, the price drops during the transfer of the products to the store’s warehouse.

The player can use pickup to transport merchandise; It is the cheapest and fastest way.

Although it is recommended to grow crops that are in demand throughout the year, the player has the option to change crops from time to time. To get free fertilizers, the player should consider animal husbandry as soon as possible. Pigs are easy to care for.

If your tractor has less than 80% of the required power, do not spend on tractor accessories. Then the tractor will not be able to travel at maximum speed. And naturally, it will increase working hours and also not to mention additional operating costs.

Try to buy those machines that can perform more than one task. It would be profitable.

Another important point that the player must keep in mind is to control the employees. They often get stuck and stop their activities, but that doesn’t stop them from collecting a salary. Remove obstacles such as trees and also maintain distance between vehicles to combat traffic jams.

Characteristics

Farmer Simulator 17 is an interesting game worth trying because of the following features added in this edition.

Awesome simulation game

It is the best advanced simulation game series by Giant Software. Players can use realistic branding tools from real companies around the world. The European and American environments are simulated in the video game. Players can farm, farm, raise livestock, and also sell assets produced from farming.

Play as a farmer and cultivate vast lands

Farming Simulator 17 is a series of games about farming. The player has the opportunity to play as a farmer and have a real-life farming experience. Farming Simulator 17 also helps to explore agricultural prospects on a large area of ​​land.

Players can harvest many varieties of crops. Animal husbandry: sheep, cows, chickens and now also pigs. Players can engage in forestry and also sell their products to increase their productivity. They can then transport goods using trailers and trucks to transport them to the destination. Talking about the new features of “Farming Simulator 17”, it has drivable trains that players can use to transport their goods. And players can use animal trailers to transport livestock.

Set of new brands and tools for agriculture.

Among other features, Farming Simulator 17 has many new brands of farm tools and machinery to use. The player can enjoy driving more than 250 vehicles of new brands and equipment from more than 75 manufacturers. New agricultural vehicles such as Valtra, Massey Ferguson, etc. Players can care for a variety of plants and animals with cutting-edge technology that makes modern farms much more effective.

Farming Simulator 17’s visuals have been improved over the last game. It’s more fun to play. It has different categories of options for players like Beginner, Normal and Expert. Players can choose any of the categories based on their farming knowledge. You can play with the whole family.

Introduce the first player

This game becomes even more interesting for female players as they can now play as a farmer. Thus, players can choose the character before starting to play.

The player also has the option to play individually or with friends. The new Farmer Simulator 17 has a multiplayer mode, through which players can play with their friends and family.

The game includes detailed guidelines for beginners. Includes examples of strategies to start the game. It also contains tips on how to grow and cultivate. Information on forestry, investments, fertilization methods, etc. is also provided. It has several options for different types of players. Download the game and enjoy playing.

How to Download Farmer Simulator17 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Farmer Simulator17 for PC

: Click on the button Download Farmer Simulator17 for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Farmer Simulator17 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Farmer Simulator17: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor: Intel 2.0 GHz or equivalent AMD dual-core processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTS 450 Series, AMD Radeon HD 6770 graphics card or better (minimum 1 GB VRAM)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 6 GB available space

Additional Notes: INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIRED FOR ONLINE PLAY

Farmer Simulator17 – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 270 v2 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2GB

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 6 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Is Farming Simulator 17 worth playing? Such an extraordinary game is worth playing. This game can be tried completely free for all players. So it doesn’t hurt to try.

Does farming simulator 17 work with round bales? Farming Simulator 17 only features one Bale Wrapper model, which can only work with round bales of grass or hay.

Can we run Farming Simulator 17 with 2 GB of RAM? Yes, this is your basic requirement. Farmer Simulator 17 can run with 2 GB of RAM.

What version of Windows is needed to play Farming Simulator 17? The player can play on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or the latest version.

Can we run Farming Simulator 17 on a laptop? Yes, if you meet the basic requirements.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.