F1 2019 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

Developed by Codemasters, F1 2019 is the official video game of the formula one and formula two championships. It was released on March 28, 2019. F1 2019 is the twelfth installment of the franchise. The game has brought several new features and options, making it more fun and exciting for the players. The game offers twenty drivers, twenty-one circuits and ten teams to compete in the formula one world championship. According to the developers, this installment has been the most ambitious project of the entire series to date.

F1 2019 game download for PC

Name F1 2019 Initial release date June 25, 2019 Engine Ego Editors Codemasters, deep silver Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Codemasters, Swordfish Studios Category PC Games > Racing

What is F1 2019 about?

F1 cars are consumer cars, with immense potential. With the gradual improvement of technology and science, these cars have become faster and have greatly affected the automobile industry. F1 2019 is the latest car simulation video game from Codemasters. The game vividly shows how the automobile industry has evolved over time.

With ultra-fast and highly advanced cars, scenic circuits and realistic simulated driving, players have been eagerly awaiting its release.

How to Play

First of all, the development of this series is the introduction of the F2 championship mission. The game simulation is perfect. Players can take practice sessions to hone their skills and tactics. Next, they need to qualify races and a full season to reach the next level.

Upon completion of a full season, many options and powers are unlocked. The game involves obvious wear and tear on components and vehicles. You can hear the aerodynamics going haywire, the sound of the engines exploding, the nerve-racking chicanes and all that. This time the players can follow the racing line. The developers have done a great job of color-coding the input speed, thus telling players when they need to increase speed and when to hit the brakes hard.

Features of F1 2019

F1 2019 is the first series to show driver transfers. All drivers are controlled by AI in this game. They can change teams during the match or at the end of the championship year. These movements are not programmed, but can be considered randomly generated. Below are some of the other features that the F1 2019 championship game has to offer.

Wide range of options for players.

In this game, players can choose from a wide variety of vehicles and other options. F1 2019’s customization options allow players to better control their gameplay. They can now control and regulate their careers. The season also offers shorter missions, introducing 10 to 16 types of new career options. To help beginners, the game offers simplified menus and driving assists, as well as providing basic F1 and F2 handling.

Various improvements made

F1 2019 has been developed more than its predecessors. You can see several track improvements made in this game. ERS can be activated by pressing a simple button. This makes the maneuver much more neutral to use. Taking into account the request of F1 2019 players, the game also introduced a virtual rearview mirror. This has made it easier to identify opponents and overcome obstacles along the way. This rearview mirror also helps people become aware of possible attacks from enemies during the game.

Various customization options

The game features the new podium pass, which has not been seen before in any of the installments. Players can now compete, win and unlock new missions. At the end of each season, various customization items are unlocked for players. Completing each season within time also grants you XP and coins. Some of the customization options available are racing equipment such as overalls, gloves, helmets, car liveries, podium emotes, etc. For more advanced customization options, players can purchase the VIP upgrade. This gives them access to higher level rewards and more variety of in-game challenges.

Incorporating the incredible quality of visuals and fantastic soundtracks, high-quality content and realistic simulations, F1 2019 is sure to spark your excitement and enthusiasm. This game is best suited for people who love cars and racing simulations. The game allows players to drive F1 2019 legend Ayrton Senna in his 1990 McLaren MP4/5B and Alain Prost in the Ferrari F1-90. However, these cars are unlocked only when capes are able to complete the previous eight seasons, unlocking all the necessary features, customization options and race tracks.

How to Download F1 2019 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download F1 2019 for PC button

: Click on the Download F1 2019 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy F1 2019 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

F1 2019 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel i3 2130/AMD FX4300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX640 / HD7750

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

F1 2019 – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel i5 9600k / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

OS: 64-bit version of Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1660ti / RX590

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

Frequent questions

Does F1 2019 offer good images? Yes, the visual appeal of the game is phenomenal. The game features changing weather systems, which adds a touch of realism to the game. Players can conduct their practice sessions under clear blue skies while competing in heavy rain. These weather changes make players feel like they are in a real-life match. All in all, the developers have greatly improved the look of this game by improving its visual qualities.

Are players likely to face problems while playing F1 2019? Yes, although the game has been developed with care and utmost attention, sometimes players have faced problems while playing the game. For example, when the camera angles changed, the lighting was greatly affected. Additionally, the game automatically resets vehicle settings randomly. However, the recent update of the game eliminated all these issues, further improving the gaming experience for players.

Is the game worth buying? F1 2019 has a lot to offer. From an endless collection of cars to a host of customization options and vivid graphics, F1 2019 is simply fascinating.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.