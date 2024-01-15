Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy PC Game Download Full Version (v1.7)

In the world of entertainment, one of the most important activities that ends up dominating the lives of all young people is games. The gaming world has become huge in recent years and has contributed enough to the economy. Players from all over the world are eager to play; They are always waiting for the release of the new game. Not just for addictive gamers, mobile games also became popular last year as people got bored and needed something new. Getting over It is one of those interesting games that every gamer wants to play.

Get Over It with Bennett Foddy Game Download for PC

Name Getting over it with Bennett Foddy Initial release date October 6, 2017 Mode Single player video game Editors Bennett Foddy, Noodlecake Studios, Humble Bundle, Inc. Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, macOS, Linux, Classic Mac OS Engine Unit Developer Bennet Foddy Category PC Games >Platform

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy is a video game. The game is developed by Bennett Foddy. Foddy has kept the name of the game in his name. Released on October 6, 2017, the game gained 2.7 million players. On December 6, 2017, a streamed version of the game was released and the iOS game was released on the same day. Later, in April 2018, the Android version was released.

About the game

The game revolves around a single man who holds a hammer to move from one place to another and carry out his activities. The player has to move the mouse to move the hammer. The player can eventually swing, climb, jump and fly with the help of a mouse after some kind of practice. Hikers who reach the top of the mountain will be rewarded with wonderful rewards and incredible mysteries of the mountain.

Getting Over It is kind of a frustrating game, but at the same time, it’s a must-play. The most interesting part of Getting it Over with Bennett is that the player has complete control over the game. With the help of the hammer, the player can climb steep mountains and also do unlimited activities to earn rewards.

This is a very simple part of the game. It is also a physics based game that the player would enjoy playing. Although climbing the mountain would not be an easy task, falling from a certain height and starting again can be a game of patience. There may be times when the player fails many times before getting a taste of success.

Sometimes, the player would also have to start the game again from the beginning after falling back to the starting point. In the game, Bennett Foddy’s comments are quite motivating and keep the player engaged throughout the game. No great skills are required in the game, so everyone can play it. The game is super addictive as it has a unique charm.

How to play

The game revolves around Diogenes, the silent man who is trapped in a cauldron and held with a hammer. The Yosemite hammer helps you hold and grip any object and moves it. Using the trackpad, the player has to move the man’s upper body from one place to another and drag the hammer to climb the mountains.

Bennett Foddy offers his voice-over commentary on the philosophical topic. In the commentary, he also gives quotes about perseverance or failures. The difficulty of the game increases as the player reaches higher mountain heights.

There are no checkpoints in the game, so the risk of losing all of the player’s previous progress is constant. The game ends when the player reaches the top point of the map and takes a step into space. At the end of the game, the player is asked if he has recorded the game; If the player refuses, he or she is redirected to the in-game chat room where other winners are present.

Game features

Getting Over It is an interesting game loaded with various features. They make the game worth playing. The features are as follows:

Legless man climbing is the most challenging activity. Bennett Foddy has designed the game with several challenges for players. In addition to climbing, the man trapped in the pot can also jump, fly, swing, and climb with just a piece of hammer.





The game is full of various mysteries. In addition to climbing, there are many activities that players can do to complete the mission and get rewards.

Commentary by Bennett Foddy

Bennett Foddy has created a unique comment feature. He comments throughout the game and most of his comments are philosophical and valuable. Like when a player faces failures, he gives quotes accordingly and also gets encouraged at the time of success. Sometimes he also tells something that the player can fall in love with.





The game provides the player with an important life lesson: not to give up if someone faces failure. Giving up is the biggest failure anyone could encounter.

Getting Over It is one of the interesting games. The moral lesson of the game is quite evident. It says that failure in life cannot be defined by the obstacles and small failures you go through, but your lack of will determines your failure. Trying until the last moment is the greatest success in life. Bennett’s own comment is quite interesting and unique.

If you love testing your patience and determination, the game will blow your mind. The most admirable view you will have is after reaching the top of the mountain since the sweetness of success will be mixed there. For people who love to explore new games, this game is a good choice.

Get over it with Bennett Foddy: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz Dual Core CPU

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows Vista

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or better

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

Get Over It with Bennett Foddy – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2.5GHz Dual Core CPU

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 970/Radeon RX470 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

What’s on top of the mountain in Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy? After reaching the top of the mountain and skipping the credits, the player has the option to enter a chat room where other players who have already reached the mountain are available.

Can Getting Over It with Bennett be run without graphics cards? The player needs at least 2 GB of free disk space to install the game and an Intel HD 4000 graphics card to play.

What happens if the player rides the snake in Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy? The snake is part of the game Getting Over it and is next to the cube, and if the player rides the snake, he has to get to the beginning.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.