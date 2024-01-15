The Forest Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.12)

You find yourself trapped in an unknown jungle as the sole survivor of the collapse of a commercial plane fighting for survival against a group of monsters that practice cannibalism. In this horrible first-person survival simulator, he builds, discovers and fights.

The Forest PC Game Download

What will you do to survive? Follow the article to know more about this interesting game.

What is the game about?

This computer game was created and published by Endnight Games. On November 6, 2018, it was available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft, Linux, and Macintosh OS systems.

There are two modes of solo and multiplayer gameplay in this survival thriller video game. The first-person sniper game The Forest is not like the others. It is an immersive experience with puzzles, mystery and scary elements.

How to play the game?

You wake up inside the plane’s baggage room at the beginning of the game. Then you can start looting the plane. An ax is a valuable item as it makes it easier to open boxes and bags. Use bandages and first aid items in your emergency care box to heal injuries. Before getting off the plane, you should see where the forest ends.

You are the only one who has survived a plane crash on a peculiar island that seems to be deserted. Your son has been kidnapped by barbarians and your main objective is to recover him, ensuring your survival as you see fit.

Game features

Various features will benefit you. You can also experience different moments. Let’s explore.

For comfort and safety, having a place to stay and a campfire are necessary, especially on cold, rainy nights caused by unpredictable weather. Both medicine and sustenance are necessary. The participant must be careful whether the vegetation can benefit or harm him and the food must be cleaned or dried before eating it.

There is the option to disable supernatural creatures for people like you who want an emergency adventure without the absurdity and tragedy that they are. Consequently, you are unlikely to have any problems with many of the island’s difficulties.

act of defending oneself

The game’s opponents are quite complex. Since they are limited, you will be able to eliminate them all, even if it is extremely difficult. There will be kings and perhaps warriors because they have divisions. They will be equipped with personal equipment, including weapons.

The main point of view of The Forest game is that it teaches the individual how to survive. It makes the player live a life in which he can defend himself and his teammates.

How to Download Forest PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click Download Forest PC Button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Forest PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

The Forest: Minimum System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel dual-core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 5 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX® compatible

Virtual reality support: SteamVR or Oculus PC

Additional Notes: 32-bit Windows users should ensure you have at least 4GB of usable RAM on your system.

The Forest – Recommended System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Quad-core processor

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 5 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX® compatible

Frequent questions

What are the best weapons in The Forest? The best weapons in the game are the upgraded spear, the Molotov cocktail, the modern bow, and the katana.

Who is the protagonist of the game? The main character is Eric LeBlanc.

Can you create a female character? No, so far there is only one male lead available.

