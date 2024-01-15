Grand Theft Auto V PC Game Download Free Full Version (v1.0.3028)

Grand theft auto v pc is one of the oldest and classiest video games a gamer has ever played. The popularity of the series is such that today there cannot be a player who has not played GTQ once in his life. Well, if you are an ardent fan of the series, you will surely like what we have here for you.

Name Grand Theft Auto V Initial release date September 17, 2013 Designers Leslie Benzies, Imran Sarwar Writers Dan Houser Rupert Humphries; Michael Unsworth Awards British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, The Game Award for Best Remaster Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Developers Rockstar Games, Rockstar North, Rockstar San Diego

Here we are going to talk about the 2013 game installment. If you already know what it is, you can go to the features section to see the package that you can enjoy here. But if you’re new to the game and wondering what it’s all about, you can start reading in the section below. So what’s the reason for the wait?

About the game

After the last installment of Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008, this is the next one to join the series. Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar North and Rockstar Games respectively. The game belongs to the popular Grand Theft Auto series and is set in the fictional San Andreas.

The story takes place in the southern part of California, where a retired bank robber, a street gangster and a drug dealer try to commit different heists. These characters are portrayed under pressure from several powerful criminals and a corrupt government agency.

This is a game built on the concept of an open world, where the player can discover and wander through new places. Therefore, this single-player game allows you to roam almost everywhere you want in the fictional place of San Andreas. You can also visit Los Santos (again a fictional city) and the San Andreas countryside.

How to Play

GTA-V can be played from the first-person point of view or from the third-person point of view. The player can choose any of the three protagonists and must travel either on foot or in a vehicle. A major part of the game relies on the player’s shooting and driving skills. You can switch between characters even if you are on a mission in progress.

If you activate the game’s online multiplayer mode, up to 30 players can participate in different types of game modes. Players can use combat-style attacks and also have access to explosives and firearms to fight enemies. The game’s open world construction allows players to swim, walk, run or use a vehicle to navigate the entire San Andreas map and beyond.

In case the character suffers health damage, it will be shown to the player through the health meter present on the screen. If the characters suffer dismissal, they will automatically end up in the hospital before the game ends. Fun details, amazing graphics, and simple keybinds make the gameplay of GTA V quite appealing to gamers.

Characteristics:

No matter how good the game’s plot is, it wouldn’t be as engaging if it wasn’t accompanied by a set of solid features. Grand Theft Auto V, along with all other entries in the series, have both in fairly balanced proportions. Here we are going to take a look at some of the features that GTA V has to offer its eager and expectant players.

Swap your characters whenever you want

Although the game only has three protagonists to offer the player, it gives them a fun and rather rare advantage as well. The player can swap characters outside of the mission and during it.

The game is based on open world system. You can use vehicles or use your own feet to cover as much terrain as you want. The map provided also gives you an estimate of how far you have access to marvel and navigate.

The game also allows you to have access to a brilliant collection of weapons that you can use to defend yourself from the enemy. You can also do this through cool combat moves during missions when necessary.

The missions are probably the best part of the game. They are easy on the eyes but can challenge you once you start playing them. With each difficult mission and its subsequent completion, you will be rewarded with points in various shapes and forms.

The game has now reached a level of popularity that only a few can achieve and at the same time maintain for so long. This installment is worth trying if you are really an ardent fan of the series.

Grand Theft Auto V – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 7 64-bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64-bit Service Pack 2* (*Nvidia video card recommended if running Vista OS)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40 GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video card: Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound card: 100 percent DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB DVD Drive

Grand Theft Auto V: recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 7 64-bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPU) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPU)

Memory: 8GB

Video card: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound card: 100 percent DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB DVD Drive

Frequent questions

Can I play the game on PlayStation? We can play the game on a variety of platforms. Yes, GTA5 can also be played on PlayStation three and PlayStation five.

Is this game single player or multiplayer? GTA5 is a single player game. It is an online multiplayer mode, however, it can allow almost 30 players to access other game modes that are available there.

Is there an alternative to killing people in the game? If you are someone who doesn’t like violence, then you will be out of luck here. There is no alternative to killing in any of the games in the GTA series, much less in GTA.

