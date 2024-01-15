Grand Theft Auto 4 Download Full Game PC For Free

Some video games act as a fundamental source of entertainment. Grand Theft Auto is also one of them, which is very popular like GTA. This franchise has gained huge popularity as this game is equipped with brilliant features that appeal to almost all age groups. When it comes to the best action-adventure video game, GTA takes the first position without a doubt. Here we are on the way to the fourth installment of this game, which has also gained great popularity.

Grand Theft Auto 4 game download for PC

What is the game about?

Grand Theft Auto IV is an action-adventure game that was released in 2008. It was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. This fourth installment of the popular GTA franchise maintains a prominent space among all other games.

This game is based on the fictional Liberty City, based in New York City. The central story revolves around Eastern European war veteran Niko Bellic and his attempts to escape attack by loan sharks and mafia bosses. One of the interesting attributes of this game is its open-world design that helps players roam freely in Liberty City, which consists of three islands.

How to Play

The gameplay of this game is of great importance as it is among the best action-adventure games that are played from a third-person perspective. In this, the player’s entire missions are based on set objectives that progress throughout the story. In this game, multiple active missions can be run at the same time. It means that there can be different objectives at the same time. The player is free to choose any one according to his desire. In addition to missions, the player can roam the open world and opt for optional missions. The optional missions are also quite interesting and bond the player in the best way possible.

In addition to all the features of this game, players can use melee attacks, firearms, and explosives to combat enemies. They can even run, jump, swim, or use vehicles to navigate the game world. First-person perspective is included when the player is driving the vehicle. There are different additional support systems, such as automatic aiming and a cover system that is used as an assistant during combat. Health also decreases and can be replenished by eating, using medical kits, or calling paramedics. Players also increase the wanted level if they engage in criminal activities which are displayed with the help of a maximum level of six stars. The game becomes difficult when the desired level increases.

Characteristics

The realistic approach to provide this game with proper gameplay is the best decision of the developer team. The addition of the cover system seems so natural that it helps the player complete objectives.

The multiplayer mode of this game is among the most interesting and difficult. The developers designed it keeping the idea of ​​providing a realistic cinematic experience for a player. With the addition of cooperative multiplayer to the main story campaign, the appeal remains intact.

Motion capture from all angles

One of the best things about this game is the availability of character motion capture. The game has up to eight cameras that help capture snapshots of the character from all angles. On top of that, the player’s perspective camera setup makes it quite attractive.

One of the most interesting approaches to this game is the vividness of its objectives. Like other games, it does not provide monotonous objectives. Each objective in this game is different from the others. Other than that, each objective still makes the game more interesting.

The story of each version is quite impressive. The entire game feels as if the player is living a virtual life. This is one of the best things in this genre of video games. The story also includes free roam through the games’ city, which makes it quite interesting. With this you can choose different activities, even those that act as optional missions.

When it comes to one of the best action-adventure video games, GTA takes the first place. The game’s graphics are optimal and provide a good approach, although this installment presents substantial new features compared to the previous ones. If you are a fan of doing different things in the game, this game is the best alternative. The objectives provided in the game will increase the player’s involvement. The gameplay keeps you linked to the game. One of the most interesting approaches is the customization of the protagonist according to desire. Overall, this GTA is among those that keep you sitting in the gaming chair for as long as possible.

Grand Theft Auto 4 – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: 1.8 GHz

RAM: 1 GB for Windows XP / 1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

Operating system: Windows Vista – Service Pack 1 / XP – Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256MB ATI X1900+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Grand Theft Auto 4: recommended system requirements

CPU: 2.4 GHz Quad Intel Core 2, 2.1 GHz AMD Phenom X3

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)

Operating system: Windows Vista – Service Pack 1 / XP – Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512MB ATI 3870+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Does this game need any additional configuration? No, this game does not need any additional settings, although resolution settings must be made for optimal features.

What is the best thing about this game? Numerous attributes make this game a must-play. One of them is the liveliness of the game.

Can we play it on PC? Yes, this game is also available for Windows. You can easily install it and play.

