GTA Vice City PC Game Download Full Version Free

GTA Vice City stands for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is an action-based adventure game developed by Rockstar North and Rockstar Games was the publisher of the GTA series. This game is set in 1986 in a fictional city located in Miami. In the game, you can also find the exploitation of mobster Tommy Vercetti after his release from prison. When he gets caught in the drug business, he searches for those who were responsible for building an empire for criminals and captivating the power of all the criminal organizations in Vice City.

Name GTA Vice City Initial release date October 27, 2002 Engine renderware Series Grand Theft Auto Awards BAFTA Games Award for Achievement in Audio Platforms Android, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, iOS, Xbox, macOS, Fire OS Developers War Drum Studios, Rockstar North, Rockstar Vienna Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

What is GTA Vice City about?

GTA Vice City can be played from a third-person perspective and in the game you can travel around the world in any vehicle or on foot. This game has an open world pattern that allows players to move freely in Vice City, which consists of two main islands. The game’s plot is related to various people from the real world, as well as events that take place in Miami, such as Haitians, Cubans, and motorcycle gangs.

There was a crack pandemic in 1980, the dominance of glam metal, the drug kings of Miami. Much of the development work involved creating a game world to fit the era and draw inspiration; The development team organized extended field research in the city of Miami while the world was being created. As of October 2022, this game was released for PS2 and Microsoft Windows in May 2003 and for Xbox in October 2003.

When released, Vice City received much critical acclaim, with ratings specifically directed at the gameplay, open-world design, and music. Although the game also generated controversy due to the image of racial teams and violence, brilliant protests and lawsuits. Vice City was considered the best-rated video game of 2002 and more than 17.5 million copies were sold. Considered one of the most important titles of the sixth generation of video games and one of the most important video games.

It received a lot of praise, such as the Game of the Year award, from many game publishers. Since the time of its release, the game has had several ports to many other gaming platforms. An improved version of the game was released for all mobile platforms in 2012, marking the game’s 10th anniversary. GTA San Andreas was released in 2004 and the Vice City Stories prequel was released in 2006.

How to Play

GTA Vice City is an action-adventure video game played from a third-person point of view. The player can control the criminal Tommy Vercetti and complete missions, set objectives and linear scenes to progress the story.

Players can jump, run, and drive various vehicles to navigate the game world. Players can use melee attacks, explosives, and firearms to fight enemies. Firearms include weapons such as the M60 machine gun, the Colt Python, and a Minigun.

The 3D environment of the game allows for a first-person perspective while aiming with the help of a sniper weapon like rocket launcher. Additionally, the combat of that fame allows the player to commit to shooting from a vehicle and looking to the side of a vehicle. The game offers players a wide range of weapon options that can be purchased from local firearms dealers, placed on the ground, recovered from dead rivals, or discovered throughout the city.

There is also a 2D environment in combat, and players can use the auto-aim option against their enemies. The player can work with damage and the health meter can be fully regenerated by using health items. Body armor can be used to absorb explosive and gunshot damage, but it is used throughout.

In case of complete health depletion, the game may stop and the player respawns at the nearest hospital while you lose all weapons and some of the money you earn. When the player commits a crime while playing, law enforcement agencies can respond as indicated by a wanted meter on the game’s HUD, which increases as the player commits more crimes.

GTA Vice City Features

If you have played GTA, you must know the features of this game. But there are many beginners in this game who do not know the specific features of this game.

In the GTA Vice City game, there are more than 100 different types of hidden packages spread across the map. It is one of the many tasks necessary to achieve 100% completion in the game. They can be implemented into the game as glowing, spinning pickups that can accumulate when you enter.

There are many locations offered in this game and these include Washington Beach, Starfish Island, Little Havana, Ocean Beach, Escobar International Airport, Downtown, Little Haiti, Leaf Links, Prawn Island, etc.

Each hidden pack can earn players $100 because there are 100 packs offered in the game, accumulating the packs on your own can result in a lot of money won. Getting a specific number of packages collected can reward the player with numerous weapons that keep appearing in the Estate of Vercetti, Hyman Condo, Ocean View Hotel.

The graphics of this game are excellent and can give players a very exciting gaming experience. Graphics are an important component of a video game and this game can stand up to all your expectations and can give you even more.

Players get high quality sound in this game. The sound quality is so good that players can get a realistic experience while playing it.

GTA Vice City is one of the best adventure video games that can be played from a third-person perspective. There are many additional features that you can get with this game. The game offers you everything you need from a good video game. An important aspect of this game is that you can play it on any platform you want.

How to Download GTA Vice City PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download GTA Vice City for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy GTA Vice City PC for free

GTA Vice City – Minimum System Requirement

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: Intel Pentium III 800 MHz or AMD Athlon 800 MHz or Intel Celeron 1.2 GHz or AMD Duron 1.2 GHz processor

Memory: 128 MB RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 “GeForce” compatible drivers or better)

DirectX version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

GTA Vice City – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB RAM

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce 3” / “Radeon 8500” or higher with DirectX Texture Compression support)

Frequent questions

Does the GTA Vice City game have a good rating? GTA Vice City has a very good rating and is listed as one of the best video games.

Is it accessible on all platforms? You can play GTA Vice City on all gaming platforms like Xbox, Windows, etc.

What is the theme of this game? The theme of this game is the third person perspective.

