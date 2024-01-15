Neither walnuts nor almonds: the ideal nut to avoid diabetes, migraine and improve eyesight

in this news Benefits of eating pistachios

Recognized nutrition Dr. Isabel Beltran recommends margarita, an ideal dried fruit to avoid diabetesprevent symptoms of migraine And this helps people reduce the risk of heart attack. This food is ideal for dessertsDishes and accompaniments.

Without any doubt, a balanced diet A diet based on fruits, vegetables and protein is one of the main recommendations Healthy LifeAccording to World Health Organization ,

International body urges implementation physical activity And adopt habits that avoid excesses. However, in this case, the nutritionist recommended eating a different nutrient.

Margaret points to grinded They are an ideal snack for healthy eating between meals and to accompany main dishes. Their report suggests that consumption during breakfast helps with swallowing essential nutrients for the operation of creatures,

According to technical analysis, the benefits of eating this nut are as follows:

The combination of fiber, healthy fats and proteins in pistachios helps control blood sugar levels. This helps people suffering from diabetes and can avoid the risk of infection with this disorder.

This nut contains antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which improve eye health by protecting the eyes from damage caused by ultraviolet light.

This food contains high amounts of healthy fats that help maintain optimal cholesterol levels. In this way heart attack can be avoided.

Pistachios stand out as a concentrated source of energy, providing a balanced combination of healthy fats, proteins and carbohydrates. This quality keeps us stable throughout the day to prevent fatigue.

These nuts contain high amounts of Vitamin B6 which helps prevent migraine and provide natural headache relief.

High levels of Vitamin E helps deal with oxidative stress in the body. This compound protects cells from damage caused by free radicals, preventing chronic diseases and premature aging.

The significant amount of magnesium in this food plays a vital role in muscles, promoting proper relaxation and contraction.

Pistachios are anti-diabetic, improves eyesight and prevents heart related problems.

Best recipes with pistachios

Although there are many pastry recipes and salads to accompany this meal, there is a recipe with pistachios that allows eat meat In a different way.

Pistachio Crusted Chicken: Ingredients

chicken breast

1 cup ground pistachios

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste.

Lemon juice

Pistachio breasts are a good option to eat this nut.

