Frontier Airlines announces new flights from San Juan

Frontier Airlines announced this Tuesday that it will begin flights from San Juan to the United States cities of New York and Newark in June this year.

The low-cost airline will operate two daily flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Isla Verde and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

Meanwhile, flights between SJU and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey will operate once or twice a day, it was reported.

With these new routes, Frontier increased the total number of destinations served from San Juan to 27. to celebrate, The airline reported fares on the two new routes starting at $59.

“We are excited to grow again in San Juan with new service to the New York/New Jersey area,” Josh Flyer, vice president of network operations and design for Frontier Airlines, said in a press release.

“Given the large number of Puerto Ricans visiting family and friends in New York and New Jersey, this new service is a convenient ultra-fast way to see loved ones and enjoy the sights and sounds of one of the most visited tourist destinations. -Low rate option. Popular in the United States, He added.

For his part, Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), thanked Frontier for “demonstrating once again its commitment to our destination.”

“The addition of new non-stop routes between Puerto Rico and these two important markets significantly expands the options for airline customers when planning a trip to the island,” Mercado said.

“This expansion is possible due to the opening of the crew base in Puerto Rico, which will open the door to establishing more connections to the island.” Added the officer.