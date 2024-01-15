Frontier Airlines announces new flights from San Juan

Frontier Airlines announced this Tuesday that it will begin flights from San Juan to the United States cities of New York and Newark in June this year.

The low-cost airline will operate two daily flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Isla Verde and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

Meanwhile, flights between SJU and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey will operate once or twice a day, it was reported.

With these new routes, Frontier increased the total number of destinations served from San Juan to 27. to celebrate, The airline reported fares on the two new routes starting at $59.

“We are excited to grow again in San Juan with new service to the New York/New Jersey area,” Josh Flyer, vice president of network operations and design for Frontier Airlines, said in a press release.

