Outlast 2 PC Free Download Full Version

Outlast 2 is a psychological horror video game in which you will have to survive the entire game to win. The game was published and developed by Red Barrels. Outlast 2 is a sequel to the Outlast video game that was released in the year 2013 and features a person called the Black Leather Man who is a journalist.

The game’s story portrays his wife Lynn, who goes on a journey to the Arizona desert to explore and discover the murder of Jane Doe, who was a pregnant woman. Outlast 2 has amazing features and the player can access it through PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

This article sheds light on the gameplay and features of Outlast 2.

Outlast 2 game download for PC

Name Survive 2 Initial release date April 24, 2017 Engine unreal engine 3 Developer red barrels Platform PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch Artist(s) Patrice Côté; Hugo Dallaire; Patricio Dubuc; Alexandre Sabourin Writer J.T. Petty Category PC Games >Survival

About

Outlast 2 received several positive reviews upon release and is primarily praised for its sound design, graphics, and atmosphere. A player’s task is to find out and discover the motive behind Jane Doe’s murder. Lynn and Blake Langermann, the game’s protagonist, were sadly separated in a helicopter crash.

Also read – Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game Full Version

In this game, Blake travels to various towns to find his wife and believes that the end of days is upon them. Outlast 2 was released in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. This particular series is considered to be the third part of the series known as ‘The Outlast Trials’ which will be released in the year 2021.

How to Play

Outlast 2 is a game that is played from a first angle perspective and it is worth mentioning the predecessors of this game. Outlast Whistleblower is an older version of this game that was played in single-player mode. The game begins in northern Arizona and continues the found footage features found there in the first game.

The player’s main role is to control the protagonist, Blake, who is a journalist. Blake is a journalist investigating in and around the village of Supai, which is a rural area located on the Colorado Plateau. This place is located on the western edge of the plateau.

The player will not be able to fight or perform any type of combat activities except those mentioned in the script. But the player of this game has to run or hide due to a variety of hostile characters seen at the Temple Gate of this game. The game allows the player to walk, run, jump, flip, crouch and slide to protect themselves from enemies. The game allows players to hide under barrels, closets, lockers, tall grass and puddles of water and also inside houses.

Since the game does not have much combat activity, it does not mean that a player can defend himself against opponents. In such a scenario, the player will have to make use of other options mentioned below to protect himself from his enemies. The overall gameplay is very interesting and keeps the player engaged throughout the game.

Game features

We all know that Outlast 2 is a horror video game. Horror game features play a key role in making the game more exciting and interesting. Outlast 2 has definitely done justice to its features and some of the most notable ones are mentioned below:

The protagonist of the game has night vision which helps him look through objects even at night with clear vision. The player assumes the role of Blake Langermann only in the video camera, as he has night vision capabilities. It should be noted that camcorder batteries can also run out due to excessive use. The player can carry it and use it wisely.

The story of the game is already written and the player cannot do anything else. One of the main advantages of scripted scenes is that the game involves less combat activities, which are even for amateur players. Instead of engaging in combat activities, the player manages his stamina and protects himself by running and hiding. The player also has to use their energy and make sure not to run out to sustain themselves throughout the game. The main task of this game is survival and sustainability.

Game demo is a new feature that was included in this game on April 23, 2016. With the help of a game demo, the player can get an idea of ​​how to play before starting. This is an amazing feature, especially for beginners who have not played the previous versions of the Outlast Game series. Outlast 2 makes it easy for the player to understand the rules and regulations of the game with the help of the game demo features.

Previous versions of the Outlast Game series featured downloadable content. But the current series does not include downloadable content. The developers of this game said that they wanted the game to feel like a maze without the player knowing what was outside the maze. This helps the player develop critical and problem-solving skills. The player of this game will feel like a rat in the maze, which makes the game more interesting.

Must read – Life is Strange 2 PC Download Full Version

Overall, Outlast 2 is highly appreciated for its animations, graphics, and sound systems. This is a game that lovers of challenges and investigation should try. The player can use the game demo to know the procedure of the game.

How to Download Outlast 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Outlast 2 PC button

: Click on the Download Outlast 2 PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Outlast 2 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Outlast 2: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1 GB VRAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 260 / ATI Radeon HD 4870

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: Target 720p at 30fps

Outlast 2: Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 1.5 GB VRAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / ATI Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: 1080p 60fps orientation

Frequent questions

What type of game is Outlast 2? Outlast 2 is a survival horror game that is played from a first angle perspective.

What are the platforms on which the user can access Outlast 2? Players can access Outlast 2 through PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

Who is the protagonist of Outlast 2? Blake Langermann is the protagonist of Outlast 2.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.