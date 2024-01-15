Slow Life: 15 (Approximate) Guidelines for Applying Carl Honoré’s Healthy Rhythm to Your Life and Being Happier

literal translation of slow life There is “slow life”, but it would be more accurate to talk about lifestyle slowed down, something we’ve been talking about for years but we keep yearning for. One of the first to rescue and name slow life Was Canadian journalist and author carl honorAuthor of the book “In Praise of Slowness” and speaker at the III TELVA International Congress.

If you feel that he is too distant, perhaps he has other circumstances, that you are not able to adapt him to your crazy life, we have another good tool. Advice from time management expert Patricia Benyas, creator of stretch methodAnd who has recently published the book “Fill Your Hours with Life” (Editorial Universo de Letras) where, precisely based on the teachings of Honoré, he gives us effective and possible formulas to live life No way but to “survive”.

You may be interested in



From food to proper exercise, 10 routines to take care of yourself during menopause

From food to proper exercise, 10 routines to take care of yourself during menopause



15 guidelines and tips for living in slow life mode, explained by expert Patricia Benyas

Those who practice this lifestyle confirm that yes, the slow life. to help be happyAlthough it first requires a readjustment of many our habits Received inadvertently. Benayas says, “It has helped me personally a lot and I highly recommend it. You’ll enjoy your time more, you’ll feel less like it’s stretching, while you’ll find the balance you need. “

Be aware of the present moment: He Slow life is not synonymous with lack of activity, Not by staring at infinity for hours, not by laziness. It has to do with being aware of what we are doing at every moment, and only that, without the interference of other thoughts, neither past nor future. The most effective technique for learning how to do this consciousBenyas recalls, “Even if you are too lazy to listen to it, you will not be able to talk about them until you try it and definitely see its amazing effects.” contact nature: Invites us to slow down and contemplate the glory. It is not necessary to live in the countryside to enjoy nature, there are wonderful parks in the city in which we have probably not even set foot. Connect with people around you: The hectic pace of life and social networks make it more difficult face to face communication, Therefore, it is important to value your relationships, facilitate moment of meeting And ensure that our lives have a positive impact on the rest of the community. Avoid consumerism and be aware: Because it creates needs for itself “when in reality we need certain material things to reach that state. This movement invites us to become conscious consumers, who acquire only what they need. Technology should make life easier, Slow pace is not against technology, as long as it helps us live full and happy lives, and not as an end in itself which often distorts the use of time. diet Social Networks, We remain connected to our devices, but this actually reflects a lack of real communication. Eat slowly: Food is an important signal for our survival, but not only what to eat but also how to eat is important. We should not limit it to 5 minutes of mechanical work, and it is necessary to allot a specific time for it, be aware of every sensation And without the distraction of body language and of course the surrounding technical devices. He silence Is valuable: The noise and loudness of almost everything that happens these days contributes to speeding. To reduce it, let’s reduce or silence those that are at hand: silence notifications, listen to slow music… compensate more Rest, This slow pace does not promote ignoring obligations, once we have achieved the previous points, if our pace and stress remain too high and there is nothing else we can modify, at least compensate. Do it. The more extreme the work, the greater the need for moments of retribution: Walking, doing some manual work, reading, doing yoga… organize space, Where we live helps us be more comfortable…or quite the opposite. Work to live (not the other way around): Work is a means of life, work It is a means of life...This is something that we should repeat to ourselves like a mantra every time we feel that it is unbalancing us. goodbye to multitasking, We have explained it to you many times at TELVA and many experts have confirmed it to us: doing several things at the same time is not synonymous with productivity. “Multitasking is the best way to do two wrong things at the same time,” says Patricia Benyas. plan your life, To avoid the feeling that you are short on time, it is essential to organize it with perspective, and Not reacting to events. Although unexpected events may arise later, there must be a structure and, above all, untouched space to carry out some disconnection activity. analyze time, Each task must have an estimated time, otherwise we will expose ourselves to others, wasting other people’s time, especially in the most routine tasks. there is a diary, Not so much of emotions, but of the balance of what costs us the most to accomplish during the day, these reflections will allow us to know ourselves when there is already a journey.

Benefits of slow living

This way of life translates into better physical and mental health, Ahead Vitality and energyImproved family and social relationships, greater productivity, greater savings and a better perception of control over our life and happiness.