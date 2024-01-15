Wage growth in the United States

Many states in the country have increased the minimum wages for their workers since the beginning of the year. However, the city of Los Angeles, California has just announced good news to its employees.

The base wage in California was increased to $16.00 USD per hour beginning in January 2024. Meanwhile, Los Angeles made its own decisions and has just revealed when it will implement the raises and how much extra its workers will earn.

Municipal Code Section 187.02(d) states that the minimum wage increases according to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Administrative Workers (CPI-W). This refers to the metropolitan area only. Based on this calculation, the minimum wage in the City of Los Angeles would increase by $0.50 USD to $17.28 USD per hour.

Starting July 1, this new wage increase will be available to all workers in the city of Los Angeles, California.

hike in california

Salaries have been increased in these cities of the state since January.

-Belmont: $16.75 to $17.35 USD per hour

-Burling Games: $16.47 to $17.03 USD per hour

-Cupertino: $17.20 to $17.75 USD per hour

-Daly City: $16.07 to $16.62 USD per hour

-East Palo Alto: $16.50 to $17 USD per hour

-El Cerrito: $17.35 to $17.92 USD per hour

-Host city: $16.50 to $17 USD per hour

-Half Moon Bay: $16.45 to $17.01 USD per hour

-Hayward: $16.34 to $16.90 USD per hour for large businesses and $15.50 to $16 USD per hour for small businesses

-Los Altos: $17.20 to $17.75 USD per hour

-Menlo Park: $16.20 to $16.70 USD per hour

-Mountain View: $18.15 to $18.75 USD per hour

-Newer: $16.32 to $16.86 USD per hour for companies with more than 100 employees, $16.07 to $16.60 USD per hour for companies with 26 to 99 employees, and $15.53 to $16.04 USD per hour for companies with 1 to 25 employees

-Oakland: $15.97 to $16.50 USD per hour

-Palo Alto: $17.25 to $17.80 USD per hour

-Petaluma: $17.06 to $17.45 USD per hour

-Sequoia City: $17.00 to $17.70 USD per hour

-Richmond: $16.17 to $17.20 USD per hour

-San Carlos: $16.32 to $16.87 USD per hour

-San Diego: $16.30 to $16.85 USD per hour

-San Jose: $17.00 to $17.55 USD per hour

-San Mateo: $16.75 to $17.35 dollars per hour

-San Mateo County: $17.06 USD per hour

-Santa Clara: $17.20 to $17.75 USD per hour

-Santa Rosa: $17.06 to $17.45 USD per hour

-Sonoma: $17.00 to $17.60 USD per hour for businesses with more than 26 employees and $16.00 to $16.56 USD per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees

-South San Francisco: $16.70 to $17.25 USD per hour

-Sunnyvale: $17.95 to $18.55 USD per hour

There are other counties, like Los Angeles, that are expected to raise their minimum wage on the same date.

-mall

-Berkeley

-Emeryville

-Fremont

-Los Angeles County: $17.17 USD

-Milpitas

-Pasadena

-San Francisco

-San Leandro

-Santa Monica: $17.27 USD per hour

-West Hollywood.



