This Tuesday, March 19, it is quoted as

This is why these places are favorites for travelers and savers to convert their local currency into foreign currency and thus be able to travel to other destinations or protect their assets in another currency.

Keep in mind that these institutions do not set their prices according to any official entity, but are instead defined autonomously by each exchange house analyzing various factors. Such as the prices of its competitors, banks’ prices, TRM and stock market prices, also add a percentage of the profits.

Price of the dollar in exchange offices for this March 19

Keep some key tips in mind before buying currencies. Experts recommend that if you are going to make a transaction you go to a place that brings together several exchange houses, such as a shopping center or an airport, So that you can compare prices and reach the one that offers you the best benefits.

If you are going to buy dollars (exchange pesos for dollars) keep in mind that you should look for the exchange house with the lowest selling price, where you will have to allocate fewer pesos for each dollar sold.

Conversely, if you are going to sell dollars (dollars for pesos), You should look for the exchange house that has the highest buying price, in that they give you more pesos for every dollar you sell.

For this Tuesday, March 19, exchange houses are buying dollars at an average price of $3,750 and selling them at around $3,860. Keep in mind that reference prices are calculated daily with a sample of exchange houses and that these values ​​may vary over time or depending on the city or neighborhood where the establishment is located.

If you want to analyze prices at different business establishments, keep these prices in mind:

City – Buying Price – Selling Price

Bogota DC: $3,780 – $3,850.

Medellin: $3,640 – $3,810.

Callie: $3,750 – $3,880.

Cartagena: $3,600 – $3,820.

Cucuta: $4,030 – $4,170.

Perera: $3,720 – $3,830.

On the other hand, if you want to analyze currency fluctuations by business establishment, take these values ​​into account.

Vancouver Changes: Buy: $3,790 – Sell: $3,820.

Dollar Point: Buy: $3,770 – Sell: $3,820.

Unichange: Buy: $3,700 – Sell: $3,840.

Change: Buy: $3,620 – Sell: $3,800.

PointDollar: Buy: $3,760 – Sell: $3,880.

If you have already bought dollars and are waiting for the best time to sell them, take into account these prices in the history of the last 6 days.

Date – Buying Price – Selling Price

Tuesday, March 19, 2024: $3,750 – $3,860.

$3,760 – $3,880. Thursday, March 14, 2024: $3,760 – $3,870.