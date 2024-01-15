WWE 2K18 PC Game Download Full Version (v1.07 & ALL DLC)

Developed by Yuke’s and distributed by 2k sports, WWE 2K18 is a professional wrestling-based video game. WWE 2K18 is the nineteenth installment of the WWE franchise and the subsequent sequel to WWE 2K17. The game was released worldwide on October 17, 2K17 for multiple consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

A few months later, the Nintendo Switch version of the game was released on December 6, 2K17. It is the first WWE game released for a Nintendo platform since WWE 2k13.

Shortly after the release of WWE 2K18, it became the first game in the entire franchise to be released on eighth-generation hardware. It is also the first game to be released for PC and consoles simultaneously.

What is WWE 2K18 about?

Incorporating better than ever graphics and incredible fighting gameplay, the game is very satisfying. The game sees a return of the basic MyCareer mode, which has been improved and enhanced in this installment. The story is very well written and well carried out. There are other promising modes as well. Now, players can play games with up to 8 people in a round. Additionally, there have been significant improvements to the game mechanics which are discussed below.

Immersion through presentation is the main feature of the WWE video game experience. The presentation in WWE 2K18 is top-notch and unmatched. Each unique superstar entry is well-represented and engaging. The developers have taken note of every detail of the game, from players’ tattoos to their outfits and appearances.

Among the other notable features of WWE 2K18 are improved graphics and the return of Kurt Angle as one of the playable characters. However, critical response to this game was somewhat poor. Critics and players expected better development of the plot and mechanics and were therefore dissatisfied with the game’s content. Still, playing WWE 2K18 is fun and exciting.

How to play

As we mentioned before, WWE 2K18 is a continuation of the WWE franchise. In this latest installment, there can be 8 players in a match instead of 6. The Royal Rumble match has been redesigned with improved tools, features, finishers, and elimination sequences. A transportation system has also been introduced. This feature allows players to carry or drag their opponents from one location to another specific point. As you play, you will notice the introduction of hundreds of new moves and animations.

The developers have also made improvements to the creation suite, such as the addition of materials and superstar parts. One of those additions is the glow effect, which allows players to customize their clothes, hair, appearance, and whatnot. There is also an improved highlighting system. However, the free chamber was eliminated. Players can now select 5 different squads that have different weapons and items to offer.

The create a match feature that was last seen in WWE 2K17, in the seventh generation version has also returned. Due to the addition of this feature, players can now create their custom games and save them for use in other modes, such as Universe mode or Exhibition mode, or online through private games.

Now in MyCareer mode, players can move behind the scenes. They can interact, create new alliances and discuss fighting styles. Players can access new fighting styles in the My Player Career Mode. With this feature, players can choose from 8 different fighting styles, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

In addition to the modes mentioned above, there is also the Road to Glory mode, where players can use their myplayer characters to advance or qualify and compete in tournaments, events, championships and other held leagues. The Road to Glory mode has replaced the 2k online mode tonight in WWE 2K17.

Similarly, universe mode has also been improved by incorporating a new backstory, along with new scenes, objective system and power rankings.

In the latest installment of the WWE 2k series, loot boxes are an important part. Players can now purchase gold, bronze, or silver loot boxes that contain new customization options or new moves, outfits, etc., which would affect their performance in Road to Glory mode. Players can purchase these loot boxes with in-game currency, eliminating the hassle involved with playing and winning.

WWE 2K18 Features

The last few editions of the series were pathetic. The developers addressed those issues and developed a brilliant version of WWE 2K18, revamping previous mechanics and concepts. The game is fast and the players ask for more. The on-screen graphics are brilliant. So is the background soundtrack. All these elements together improve the atmosphere of the game, maintaining the interest of the players. Let us now review in detail the main features of WWE 2K18.

The most realistic WWE video game ever!

As we already said, the developers have renewed and improved the game. With the addition of 8-man matches, the game has become intense and more competitive. Additionally, several new modes were added. Therefore, the developers have added more content to the game to provide a complete gaming experience to the players. With the addition of new animations, features, game mechanics, modes and customization options, WWE 2K18 feels extremely new and fresh.

The revamp of the MyCareer base mode has improved everyone’s gaming experience. This best version of MyCareer mode sets you on the path to excitement and adventure on the road to Wrestle Mania. Players can now experience WWE like never before through interaction and freedom of movement. They can make alliances, defeat memories, and participate in additional challenges and missions, and much more!

This is another popular game mode that is fun and interesting. This Road to Glory mode was specially added in the latest installment replacing a previous mode. In this mode, players can compete against their opponents, earn unlockables, upgrades and upgrades, and participate in special events that are a joy to participate in.

Customization in WWE has been very free and widely accessible. In the latest installment of WWE 2K18, players can customize everything from their outfits to items, accessories, and appearance. There has never been such a deep set of customization tools available in the entire history of the franchise. The sturdy creation set is full of intricate details and looks stunning!

The best part of WWE 2K18 is probably its amazing visuals and eye-pleasing graphics. The crowd sound has also been improved and enhanced. Overall, the game provides a realistic and real feel to the players at all times. It also features a new graphics engine, improved camera and lighting system, character modes and textures. Download the game today and enjoy a complete gaming experience today!

How to Download WWE 2K18 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download WWE 2K18 for PC button

: Click on the Download WWE 2K18 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy WWE 2K18 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

WWE 2K18 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 670 / Radeon HD 7850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

WWE 2K18 – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7, Windows® 8 (8.1) or Windows® 10 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 970 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

What consoles can you play WWE 2K18 on? The game can be played on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Does the game offer both multiplayer and single player? Yes, players can play in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

How long does it take to complete WWE 2K18? It takes approximately 18 hours and 11 minutes to complete this game.

