Call Of Duty: World At War PC Full Version Free Download

There are some of the games that feature prominently in the collections of many gamers. Most players look forward to each delivery. One of the most believable and mind-numbing franchises is Call Of Duty. Every gamer in their life has played this game one time or more. This is because the overall gaming experience they get is out of the box. Here we are also talking about one of the COD deliveries that has gained a lot of popularity.

Call Of Duty: World At War Game Download for PC

What is Call Of Duty: World At War about?

Call of Duty: World at War is the fifth installment of the COD series released in 2008. It is among the first-person shooter video games published by Activision and developed by Treyarch. It was available for almost all platforms such as Playstation, Xbox 360 and Windows. This game is based on World War II and is the first title that begins the Black Ops story. It was later released for mobile players as well.

Call Of Duty: World At War Gameplay

The gameplay of COD World at War has numerous points in its favor. The mature themes of this installment make it unique from the others. The open-ended story provides the player with numerous ways to complete objectives. This is one of the best things about the story that helps establish COD’s gameplay; World at war. In player, fight alongside AI-controlled teammates. However, they help the player complete the different objectives and missions.

The effective approach of providing covering fire, clearing entrance rooms, and taking down enemies makes the entire game worth playing.

Features of Call Of Duty: World at War

The COD franchise games are equipped with numerous features that help the user make the most of their gaming time. The following features will help us have an overview of the popularity gained by COD: World at War:

Audio

This is one of the characteristics that configure the entire environment. The sound of any game is essential as it provides the real feel of a battlefield and informs you of all the prerequisites. The audio setup of this installment comes with a new approach that players are complementing. All the audio not only makes the game intense but also provides the much needed fun.

Background to the world war

The developers have made a decision where they have included the backstory of the World War, which makes it quite interesting. There is something that every young person wants to know: the history of the world war. This game helps them live a life in that context as soldiers. If you are playing the multiplayer mode of this game, you will get well-acted dialogue and character interaction that makes this game worth every penny.

Multiplayer mode

Multiplayer is the binding factor of this game. Features continuous player progression. Multiple game modes and progressive system help the player to gain advantages and ranks. It allows players to match the respective skill level and continuously play with improved skills. Furthermore, the multiplayer mode is equipped with numerous objectives such as team deathmatch and capture the flag option.

Death streaks

Killstreaks are the additional bonus a player gets when they are eliminated. These are non-customizable bonuses that help you gain an additional advantage over the enemy team. A player can quickly gain three kill streaks which will come in handy as the game progresses.

This is one of the game’s excellent returns in terms of a class-apart story with numerous features. COD World at War has some excellent additions that increase player interest substantially. With the addition of multiplayer campaign mode, one can experience stellar performance while playing the game.

Call Of Duty: World At War – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 / AMD 64 3200+

CPU SPEED: 3.0 GHz or better

RAM: 512 MB RAM (XP)/1 GB RAM (Vista)

Operating system: Windows XP/Windows Vista

VIDEO CARD: Shader 3.0 or better, 256 MB Nvidia GeForce 6600GT/ATI Radeon 1600XT or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Frequent questions

Can we play this game on mobile? Yes, it was also released for mobile devices.

Are there any NPCs that help in the game? Numerous NPCs are AI-enabled and continually help the player complete objectives.

What are the different modes available in this game? The player can opt for multiplayer campaign mode to play.

