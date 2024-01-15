Hitman Full PC Game Free Download (Game of The Year Edition)

Hitman is a stealth video game developed and published under the name IO Interactive A/S and Feral Interactive. The game is available to play in single-player mode and players can easily download it from the Steam platform. The game developers made sure that Hitman supports a total of 10 languages ​​so that the game can cater to a global audience. The game belongs to the action games category and has been quite popular since its release on March 11, 2016.

Hitman game download for PC

Name Hitman Initial release date November 21, 2000 Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation, Game Boy, Microsoft Windows Developer IO Interactive, Nixxes Software BV, Square Enix Montreal, Feral Interactive, Morpheme Wireless Ltd Editor IO Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, MORE Designer Interactive IoT Series Hitman Category PC Games >Adventure, Shooting

What is the game about?

In the game, Hitman players will be able to experience a world beyond our own. The world is beyond nations, justice and ethics. In this world, the game is set if you won’t be able to sleep. Once you enter this world there is no turning back. The world is also known as the Assassination World and you will be playing Agent 47. Agent 47 is the ultimate assassin who comes with many cool abilities.

How to play

The Hitman game has been on the market for almost 5 years and its popularity has been growing over time. Players from all over the world are attracted to the game because of the gameplay it offers. In this game, players can play the entire game in stealth mode and plan assassinations without creating chaos in any situation. Every move needs to be planned and executed to make the game quite fun. All the controls in the game are also designed with the latest technology and each action is set to different buttons to make the game fun and smooth.

Features of the games.

Hitman is a game that has been gaining popularity over the years and has made a name for itself in the global market. The main reason why the game has gained so much attention is because of all the great features it offers. Here we list some of the best features of Hitman game that are worth mentioning.

Stealth mode

The entire game must be played in stealth mode, where players will have to plan all their modes and silently assassinate people without creating any kind of chaos. Stealth mode is a lot of fun to play and players will have a different experience with it.

Multiple weapons

In the game, Hitman players will have the option to choose from multiple weapons where they can choose the weapon that suits the situation. Since players will like to keep things simple in every situation, a weapon with a silencer is always recommended.

new suits

Hitman is a game that has multiple outfits available for players to wear. Each set will help players blend into the crowd and not be identified in any case. The developers ended up adding three new outfits to the game that players can try on.

Bonus campaign

Hitman’s campaign mode is one of the most fun story-based modes available. The story mode will keep players hooked to the game. Once the story mode is completed, players will be able to unlock bonus campaigns where they can complete different fun side quests.

The Hitman game comes with a lot of adult content and that is why it is recommended for players over 18 years of age. The game is available on the Steam platform, but players will need to log in to Steam and provide age verification in order to download Hitman.

How to download Hitman instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Hitman PC button

: Click on the Download Hitman PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Hitman PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Hitman: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit operating system

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz CPU / AMD AMD FX-8350 4 GHz CPU

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: OS Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 (8.1) 64-bit or Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

What year was the Hitman game released? The Hitman game was released in the year 2016.

Under what banner was the Hitman game developed? The Hitman game was developed by IO Interactive A/S, Feral Interactive for Linux and Mac.

How many languages ​​is the Hitman game available in? The Hitman game is available to play in a total of 10 languages.

