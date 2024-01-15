Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Full Version For PC

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a popular action game developed by Infinity Ward and published under the name Activision. The game was first released on November 12, 2009 and since then all reviews for the game have been overwhelmingly positive. The game is now available in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Game Download for PC

Name Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Initial release date November 10, 2009 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Classic Mac OS Developer Infinity room, Beenox Editor Activision Composer Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe Series Obligations Category PC Games >Action, Shooting

What is the game about?

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and the sequel to the best-selling first-person action game of all time. The game continues the gripping and fast-paced action as players face a new threat dedicated to bringing the world to the brink of collapse. The game is available to play in single player mode and has one of the best plots for the story mode. The game is sure to keep players hooked with all the twists and turns of the plot.

How to play

The game has become popular after the previous version of the game became the talk of the town. The game is still considered one of the best action games available on the market. The developers of the game have integrated excellent gameplay that makes it very fun. All the controls in the game have been integrated with the latest technology available, making the game very reactive. There are dedicated buttons assigned for each game action to make the game seamless for the players.

Features of the games.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a game that has been around for quite some time and has successfully made a name for itself in the market. The main reason why the game is so popular is because of all the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the features of the game that make it a must-play game.

Special Operations Cooperative

If you are playing, you can always play in co-op if you can’t complete any missions. In cooperative mode, you can count on the help of players from all over the world to complete the mission.

Multiplayer mode

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is one of the most played game modes because it allows players to play with their friends and have a good time. Multiplayer requires a stable internet connection to play.

Huge inventory of weapons

Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an action game, it offers a huge inventory of weapons that makes the game feel much more modern. Each weapon in the game reacts differently, making the experience more fun.

Low system graphics

The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game has been on the market for quite some time and the system requirements have become quite low. Since the requirements are low, it can run on any PC, making it quite a popular game.

The Call Of Duty franchise has a huge fan base due to the great features and gameplay it offers to all players. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best games ever and has a lot to offer.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 3.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3200+ or ​​higher compatible processor

CPU SPEED: Intel Pentium 4 3.2GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3200+ or ​​better compatible processor

RAM: 1GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7 (Windows 95/98/ME/2000 are not supported)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT or better or ATI Radeon 1600 XT or better

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB free hard disk space

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Frequent questions

When was the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game released? The game Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on November 12, 2009.

Under what banner was the game Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developed? The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game was developed under the banner of Infinity Ward.

Under what banner was the game Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 published? The game Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was published under the name of Activision.

