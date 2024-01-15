8M: An opportunity to promote self-care from a comprehensive health perspective – Salud y Bienstar

Within the framework of International Women’s Day activities, the Ministry of Health of Entre Ríos wants to encourage women and disenfranchised women to undergo comprehensive health checkups and, thus, encourage awareness of the importance of self-care.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8, a date of utmost importance in terms of the recognition and effective practice of women’s rights, as well as an opportunity to promote self-care from a broader health perspective.

Typically busy with a large number of daily activities and responsibilities, such as family care and support, women’s health care often lags behind due to lack of time, resources and/or information in the case of the most vulnerable populations. In response to this situation, the Ministry of Health of Entre Ríos wants to encourage women and dissidents to undergo comprehensive health screenings.

It is essential that people who devote a large part of their lives to the care of others value self-care, and then accompany, nurture, work and develop in various activities. In this framework, medical screening prevents many diseases or diagnoses them for timely treatment.

The work will be carried out in collaboration with the Directorate of Maternal, Child and Youth Health (Demizar) and the Provincial Cancer Institute (IPC), Nursing Department, and Diabetes and Risk Factors Program (PDIFR), and health agents. This Friday 8 a day of awareness and screening at the Doctor Pascual Palma Geriatric Hospital in Paraná. It will take place from 8:30 to 12 noon and they will develop workshops to promote self-care in health, physical activity, vaccination card control and gynecological and sexual and reproductive health consultation.

data

Women live longer than men: global life expectancy at birth in 2016 was 74.2 years for the former and 69.8 years for the latter; And it is estimated that by 2030 it will be 83 and 86 years respectively.

These extra years are not always healthy, which is why the emphasis is on maintaining healthy habits and getting timely checkups done to reach old age with the best quality of life.

Along these lines, it is important to note that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – primarily cardio and cerebrovascular pathologies, cancer, diabetes, and chronic kidney and respiratory diseases – are continuously increasing and are a global epidemic.

In Argentina, NCDs were responsible for 72.2 percent of deaths and 61.5 percent of life years lost due to premature death in 2019, in line with global trends.

As far as cancer is concerned, the most common cancers in women are breast cancer, cervical cancer, and colon and rectal cancer. For this reason, it is necessary to check and control.