A former Sandinista guerrilla confirms that Daniel Ortega wants to turn Nicaragua into a regional staging post for Russia

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega welcomes Vladimir Putin at Managua International Airport on July 11, 2014 (EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua)

Dissident Sandinista guerrilla Dora Maria Tellez This Sunday he accused the Nicaraguan regime headed by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo It aims to turn the country into a regional platform for Russia In the context of security and geopolitical matters.

“Nicaragua is being tried by Ortega Murillos to turn it into a platform for the Russians in terms of security and geopolitics,” Téllez said in an audio sent to the media, in which he referred to Nicaragua’s recent official appointment of the council secretary. Analyzed the journey. of Russian security, general Nikolai Patrushev.

“What does (Vladimir) Putin want?Then go from Nicaragua to the United States, so he can solve his problems.”Who is concerned “with the war in Ukraine, which concerns its borders,” considered a former guerrilla who was part of the first Sandinista government (1979–1990) and was released and nationalized a year earlier .

For Ortega’s former fighting partner, who was held in a dangerous police prison for 20 months el chipoteIn Managua, both the president and his wife, Murillo, “did more than present the country on a silver platter as a platform for action by the Russians in Central America and Latin America.”

“The Ortega regime continues to compromise national sovereignty and the Ortega regime continues violation of human rights”said Téllez, who on August 22, 1978 participated in the Sandinista commando attack that attacked the National Palace and took pro-Sandinista legislators hostage. somoza debaucheryOverthrew on 19 June 1979.

On August 22, 1978, Dora María Téllez participated in the Sandinista commandos that stormed the National Palace.

According to the historian and former health minister, who was expelled from the United States, Patrushev is “the second-ranking official in Russia, he is the head of security, of Russian espionage.”

He highlighted that the senior Russian official arrived in Nicaragua at the head of a “large delegation” and said this was not the first time he has met with officials of the Sandinista regime.

He also remembered what happened last December Ortega and Murillo’s two sons traveled to Moscow and there “introduced Nicaragua as a regional platform for Russia”.Who, in his opinion, are “going too far to present something that is not theirs” and positioning themselves as “Putin’s servants.”

“Why has Nicaragua, a country that claims to be sovereign, positioned itself as a regional springboard for Russia?”. asked Téllez, who was praised by the late Colombian Nobel laureate in literature. gabriel garcia marquez With her history regarding the attack on the National Palace, when she was 22 years old, she was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the crime of conspiring to harm national integrity by causing harm to the state and Nicaraguan society.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council, General Nikolai Patrushev, met with officials of the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua and delegations from Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela (EFE/EPA/Sergei Guneev/Kremlin).



Last Wednesday, Ortega and Murillo met with the secretary of the Russian Security Council in Managua. With whom he reviewed the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

General Patrushev led a large delegation from the Russian Security Council that spent three days in Nicaragua.

Patrushev met last Tuesday in Managua with representatives of Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, with whom the Russian government – according to the general – is ready to cooperate fully and comprehensively, especially in security.

Ortega is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Central America.

Russia is a former ally of Nicaragua that provided Soviet weapons to the Nicaraguan armed forces during the first Sandinista government (1979–1990).

