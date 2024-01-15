A simple exercise to lose weight in just 30 seconds a day and it’s making waves in Spain

Every day thousands of people try to adopt new lifestyle habits and effective methods to lose weight. In some cases, with small changes in the daily routine, especially by highlighting a simple exercise, it is possible to achieve a very positive effect on the figure. Lose weight in just 30 seconds a day.

This is the isometric squat, an exercise that works the muscles of the abdominals, glutes and legs, contributing to burning calories and toning these parts of the body. Being an exercise that requires intense muscular effort, this squat favors an increase in metabolism, which allows calories to be burned even after the workout is over.

As if this were not enough, regular practice of this squat can improve muscle resistance, which will promote the practice of other physical activities.

How to Do Isometric Squats

To perform isometric squats you must stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms extended, then bend your knees and slowly lower your body as if you were going to sit on a chair, arching your back. Keep straight and keep the weight in place. Heel.

When your thighs are parallel to the floor or as close to it as possible, it’s time to stop. Holding the position for 30 seconds, After which you have to come back to the starting position, that too slowly, spreading your legs until you are standing again. By doing this exercise just once a day, you will be able to improve your physical fitness, allowing you to gradually increase your maintenance times as you feel stronger.

When performing isometric squats, you should make sure to maintain good technique while keeping your back straight, to avoid potential injuries. Furthermore, it is essential to combine exercise with a balanced diet and other cardiovascular exercises to achieve better results in weight loss. weight.





This is a simple yet effective exercise that helps strengthen muscles, burn calories and promote weight loss. All this with just 30 seconds a day.

types of squats

In addition to isometric squats, we find other types of squats that can be interesting to enjoy better fitness. Following are some of them:

Sumo squat: To get the most out of the glutes and hamstrings, you can do this type of squat in which you start with a stance in which the legs are slightly wider and the feet are turned out, with the ends of the feet facing out. and form a shape of 45. degree angle with the body. When you go down you should move your glutes back, as if you were going to sit up.

These are some of the many types of squats that exist, and you can choose one or the other depending on the objectives of each person and their physical condition.