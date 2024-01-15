Sources: Votto agrees to minor deal with Jays

Former MVP Joey Votto has agreed to a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to industry sources.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Votto indicated on ESPN’s Showcase broadcast on Thursday that he would do anything to get another chance to play again. “I’ll do whatever it takes to get back on a major league field,” Votto said in a Zoom appearance.

Joey Votto struggled the last two seasons, hitting .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Blue Jays are giving that opportunity to Votto, who was born and raised in Toronto. His house is 25 minutes away from Jays Park.

Votto, 40, played 17 seasons for the Cincinnati Reds, earning six All-Star appearances and winning the National League Most Valuable Player title; Throughout his career, he has been a consistent source of on-base percentage and power. When his contract with the Reds expired at the end of last season, Votto hit free agency, but could not find a spot to land for weeks.

Votto struggled the last two seasons, hitting .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023, but it felt like he was still recovering from major shoulder surgery that ended the 2022 season. As he explained in a recent conversation on the podcast Baseball Tonight, Votto feels healthy and able to work out for the first time in years.

I’m excited for the opportunity to work toward returning to the Major Leagues. It’s even more fun to try it out while wearing the uniform of your hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays. https://t.co/s7xEFLKe8V – Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) 8 March 2024

It’s not immediately clear what the Blue Jays have in mind for Votto, but given that he’ll be joining the organization three weeks after the start of spring training, it wouldn’t be surprising if he starts the season in the minor leagues. Will do, so that the vote will get a chance. An opportunity to regain game momentum and give the Blue Jays a chance to evaluate his comeback.

Toronto did not re-sign left-handed hitter Brandon Belt over the winter, and it appears the Blue Jays need lefties in their batting order to balance out right-handed hitters Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others. Is. Left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach is in the Blue Jays camp, as is veteran switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar.