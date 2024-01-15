Animal welfare is important to the consumer but paying more is not always enough

Consumers believe they don’t know enough about animal welfare

The welfare of farm animals is very important to seven in ten Spaniards, but 42% would not be willing to pay more if changing their standards made food more expensive. This is evident from a European survey promoted by the organization that brings together different consumer organizations in Spain (OCU), Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

The study started by asking consumers how important the issue of animal welfare is to them and 7 out of 10 Spaniards attach great importance to it, something that makes sense since animals are a fundamental part of the diet of most Spaniards. According to the survey, 97% of those surveyed eat meat or fish and, moreover, they do so frequently: 39% of users eat meat at least 5 days a week and the percentage of those who eat meat daily reaches 17%. Is.

The consumer understands animal welfare as the guarantee that animals are born, grow and live in good conditions.

Wellbeing yes, but not at any cost

Raising conditions makes sense, but is the consumer willing to pay more for food produced with better welfare standards? Not all: 42% are not willing to pay more This may be largely understandable if we consider that 4 in 10 respondents admitted that they were having difficulty purchasing beef, And fresh fish is out of reach for half of them. Survey was conducted.

On the other hand, 58% of those surveyed are willing to pay more, some as much as 20% more. People in more comfortable economic situations and those most concerned about the welfare of farm animals are the ones most willing to make the effort. In a situation when meat becomes more expensive to meet more demanding production needs, consumers will look for alternatives: Buying cheaper meat (chicken or pork instead of beef or beef) is something that 45% of those surveyed would definitely do, and maybe 38%;

Choosing less good cuts (e.g. choosing wings rather than the most affordable cuts, thighs) is something that 3 out of 4 respondents would definitely or probably do;

68% of those surveyed would like to eat more legumes or vegetable meat alternatives;

24% say they will definitely eat less meat;

41% responded that they probably would.

Beware of animal welfare marketing

The survey also shows that consumers admit they have little knowledge about the conditions of animals raised for human consumption. In fact, they get this information from labeling, packaging, claims, and other information associated with the products we purchase. In this sense, in these moments when it seems that there is so much concern about the environment, bio, organic, local products… It is not strange to find products ‘with a surname’: free-range chickens, meat originating from certain Regions, artisanal cheeses… An example of this are eggs, their codes and information about how to raise chickens, which is “paradigmatic”, explains OCU, because 85% of those surveyed know that these codes exist What is printed on the shell, less than half the people are able to interpret them. In other types of products, these claims or information about reproductive conditions and welfare are less common (only 55% have ever seen them, and not always), and they do not trust them as much, although consumers would prefer them. They won’t lie to you: OCU says, “If they knew any of these allegations were false, many people would stop purchasing this product.” Another finding refers to the fact that 78% of Spaniards surveyed believe that greater animal welfare results in safer food for consumers; 77%, that these improved animal welfare conditions translate into healthier foods; And 68% believe better animal welfare will result in better, better-tasting food.

A fair and equal standard for all

If most respondents agree on one thing (9 out of 10) it is that it is important to implement new laws to guarantee the well-being of farm animals. Another thing on which the majority (no less than 82%) agrees is that imports of animal products should be subject to the same welfare standards that must be respected for food produced in the EU. Going forward, 77% would like the EU to provide funding to producers to enforce stricter animal welfare standards.



