Banished Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.07)

Do you love those construction games where you have to make everything from scratch? If yes, Banished is the right game for you. The concept here is simple: build your city and have fun watching it flourish. But it is not that easy because there are many elements involved. Do you want to know more about the game? Then keep reading below.

Banished PC Game Download

Name Away Initial release date February 18, 2014 Editor shiny rock software Mode Single player video game Genders City Building Game, Strategy Game, Real Time Strategy, Indie Game, Strategy Video Game, Simulation, Strategy Platforms Developers shiny rock software Category PC Games > Strategy

What is it exiled from?

Banished, simply put, is a city building game. The game focuses on resource management combined with survival. Know that the gameplay here can be compared to that of a growing but isolated society that depends on optimization and sustainability. It was created by the company Shining Rock Software and released for Microsoft Windows in February 2014.

You will begin the game banished from society with others. You and your companions will have some tools to build a society again from the beginning. There is a list of jobs that you and others can do. Not to mention the fact that you’ll be able to build from a set list of buildings to create a thriving society.

The game has been praised for its graphics and difficulty level. However, it has also been criticized for not being difficult to survive once the city is prosperous. So once you arrive in your city, everything will essentially be quiet from there, with a few minor issues you’ll need to resolve.

How to play

The gameplay in Banished revolves around guiding the outcasts to maintain and slowly grow from a small settlement to a thriving economy. Know that the game focuses solely on your city and keep in mind that even citizens only have resources that you can manage.

Your job is to assign various citizens their jobs, ranging from fishing to construction. Keep in mind that these citizens will do the job without you having to monitor their every move. However, your job is to keep them happy, so you will have to make sure there is enough food, a home to live in, and so on. Of course, you should know that your city will grow not only with buildings, but also with citizens.

Keep in mind that you will have to order the construction of several houses and buildings such as hospitals, schools, farms, blacksmiths, etc. However, keep in mind that you will also have to balance your resources and ensure that enough resources are produced to ensure that citizens are supplied. Otherwise, your citizens will be unhappy and there will be problems.

Banished Characteristics

These are the features that enrich the game and make it easy to play. You will find that knowing these features will allow you to better understand the game:

quite realistic

The game is realistic in how you will have to build everything. Know that you will get fabric from tailors, burn wood to stay warm, build houses, and do more. However, keep in mind that everything has a price. But this price is not always money.

You will find that if you cut down the forests to find firewood and such, the deer population will reduce. As such, you will have trouble getting meat. Sure, you can plant more trees, but keep in mind that there are diseases whose cures can only be found in forests that have already existed for centuries.

Careful planning

You will have to plan what to do with your soil. Know that if you grow for several seasons at once, your soil will be ruined. Therefore, you must practice farming in alternate seasons. Know that if you hunt and fish before they can reproduce, they will become extinct.

Multiple occupations

Know that there are multiple occupations your people can choose from. Its people can be farmers, fishermen, blacksmiths, healers, hunters, forest replanters, rock quarry workers, etc. It will be up to you to decide what occupation your citizens will have.

Disasters can happen

Keep in mind that not everything will always be happy, as there are dangers that will keep you on your toes. These dangers are hunger, bad weather, fires, depression, aging of the population, etc.

Citizens are everything.

After all, citizens are the main resource. If you want your city to prosper, you’ll have to keep them happy. You will gain new citizens from new nomads seeking to settle in your community or from the birth of new children. Note that the group you initially entered is not immortal. They will grow old and die eventually.

Banished is a game for everyone who likes to build everything from scratch. If you love controlling every aspect of a game where people will do whatever you say, this is the game for you. This is what makes the game so fun. It is up to you to decide how you will use your resources to ensure a sustainable society.

Banished: minimum system requirement

CPU: 2 GHz dual-core processor

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows XP SP3/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card (model 2 shader)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 250 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Banished: Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5 processor or AMD equivalent (Core i5-660 or Athlon II X4 630)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows 7/Windows 8

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX 10 compatible card

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

What layout will the city have? It is entirely up to you to decide what type of design you want for your city. There are almost no restrictions on what, where and when you can build.

What are the basic things that people need to survive? To keep people happy you need to give them warm food and lodging. That’s the basics you’ll need to provide.

How many professions are there? Know that there are 20 professions here, ranging from forest ranger to fishing and more.

