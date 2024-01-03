Borrell “strengthens Hamas” – Arora

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz Today the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell was accused of “strengthening Hamas”. In response to his call to stop selling arms to the country.

“Our commitment to the lives of Gazans is greater than that of Hamas.” Calls to limit Israel’s defense will only strengthen Hamas. “Israel remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate Hamas,” the minister said on his X account.

Katz thus responded to yesterday’s statements by the head of European diplomacy in Brussels, who warned that the death toll in the Gaza war is “very high” and called on Israel to stop supplying weapons.

“Israel strictly adheres to international laws of war, guaranteeing the safe movement of civilians in Gaza; While Hamas blocks their safe passage,” Katz wrote in X.

The EU does not sell arms directly to any country, but member states do. A Dutch court on Monday demanded that the government stop deliveries of spare parts to Israel for F-35 fighter planes within seven days, according to a ruling in response to an NGO lawsuit. For alleged “war crimes” in Gaza.

Amnesty International also yesterday called on Spain to ensure that the suspension of arms sales to Israel, which comes into effect after October 7, be “comprehensive and permanent”, in addition to greater transparency.

Agencies contributed to this AURORA article.