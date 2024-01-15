Cubans caught a car thief in the center of Santiago de Cuba

Neighbors and passers-by detained a thief while he was trying to steal a Lada car in the Santiago de Cuba province in eastern Cuba this Saturday.

Some photos shared by freelance journalist Yosmani Mayeta Labrada on his Facebook profile show a group of Cuban people who gathered to arrest the alleged thief.

According to the communicator, the man was arrested on Heredia Street, between Clarín and San Agustín, in the center of Santiago de Cuba.

Facebook Capture/Yosmani Mayetta Labrada

Neighbors living in the surrounding area told Mayeta Labrada that the culprit was “tied up until the police arrived and he was taken to the nearest police station, known as ‘El Palasete’.”

Cubans’ rallying around criminal acts taking place in the country has resulted in the perpetrators being arrested by the citizens themselves in many cases, despite the passive actions of police officers.

In the municipality of Díaz de Octubre in Havana, Citizens caught the thief who assaulted an elderly woman,

After the arrest, an angry crowd watched as the man was loaded into a police cruiser.

Furthermore, in Las Tunas, With the help of citizens, police arrested an alleged thief who snatched chain and phone. To the passersby.

Recently a strange case has attracted people’s attention in Havana, when A man disguised himself as a mechanic to steal car parts,

The young LCAM, who was posing as a UEB worker at the Calvario terminal, was found stealing various items such as hose clips, electrical cables, hydraulic hoses and even bus seats from a mechanical workshop.

According to the Facebook profile “La Palabra Imperfecta”, which shares information linked to the ruling party, the alleged culprit was “caught red-handed” by mechanical workshop workers.

In his recent meeting of the Council of Ministers, The Cuban government acknowledged the continued increase in crimes in the country. and the lack of “comprehensiveness” in the actions of the responsible institutions, an issue which, according to Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, “is not the sole responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior.”

“The same complications remain, control or reduction of incidents has not been achieved,” Marrero Cruz admitted during the said meeting. -Boost the economy through 2024.”

In terms of statistics, Cuban leaders need to clarify many figures. Despite information from the Cuban authorities circulating through independent media, the numbers remain hidden and the government is limited to mere rhetoric, without telling citizens the different ways they can experience citizenship.