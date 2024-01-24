Dancer dies after eating poorly packaged cookie

This week, various media reported the death of a 25-year-old dancer in New York City, suffering anaphylactic shock after eating a poorly packaged cookie, with no regard to its contents, due to an ingredient to which she was allergic.

Born in Manchester, England, Orla Baxendale moved to the “Big Apple” to further her dance education and pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer. This accident happened when he was on rehearsal break.

family statement

Orla Baxendale died on January 11, although this news resonated around the world due to recent statements by her relatives through her lawyer Marijo C. Adimi.

According to what was reported, the victim suffered a severe reaction to a cookie that contained peanuts and was not mentioned on the package label, rendering the epinephrine injector ineffective due to the attack.

“Orla was very careful and kept an eye on everything she ate. He always carefully checked the ingredients on all packaging. Moreover, she always carried an EpiPen with her and kept people around her who knew how to operate it,” the lawyer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the death was caused by gross negligence, negligent conduct of the manufacturer and sellers, who did not correctly identify the contents of the cookie on the packaging.

The supermarket chain that sold the product to the victim defended itself by saying that it was purchased from an outside distributor and indicated that the manufacturers had changed the recipe. For its part, Cookies United said that they had informed the supermarket about the change in July 2023 and that the products were labeled there, which is why they indicated that “the wrong label was created and applied to the product there. it was done.”