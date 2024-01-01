Emotours and the challenge of emotional well-being in classrooms

Last Monday, more than 200 teachers from the Community of Madrid participated in the series of conferences organized by EmoTour 2024. The organization’s mission is to bring practical emotional learning resources to all teachers.

In this edition he faces a bigger challenge: He emotional well-being in classrooms, Of both students and teachers. There is evidence that, if there is no emotional health, there will be no mental health, so it is important and urgent that the tools that exist work and reach out to education professionals.

“Throughout life we ​​have 40% left to develop our emotional well-being, if we take advantage of it well we will achieve a lot,” he said. rafael bisquera Professor at the University of Barcelona and President of the International Network for Emotional Education and Well-Being (RIEEB). In addition, it has highlighted the importance of increasing awareness and promoting emotional well-being, in addition to proposing emotional autonomy as an important capacity to face life.

In the second presentation, Christina Gutierrez Leston Provided practical and really handy tools to manage adverse situations and uncertainty and their cause; Complaining, fear, frustration and even overprotection.

Gutierrez tackles the challenge of well-being in classrooms and homes. “There are two types of father/mother. Those who prepare the way for their children, and those who prepare their children for the way. We have to decide who we want to educate our child, your fear or you,” said this expert in Applied Emotional Education.